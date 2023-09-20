Asian Games 2023: India stuns three-time gold medallist South Korea, tops Pool C

India stunned a higher ranked South Korea 3-0 at the Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium in Zhejiang, China on Wednesday.
The 73rd ranked Indian team shocked Korea, ranked 27th with a 25-27, 29-27, 25-22, 20-25, 17-15 scoreline.
Amit Gulia was the top scorer for India in the match with 24 points.
