Asian Games 2023: India stuns three-time gold medallist South Korea, tops Pool C

India stunned a higher ranked Korea 3-0 at the Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium in Zhejiang, China on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 20, 2023 19:39 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India in action against South Korea.
India in action against South Korea. | Photo Credit: Aashin Prasad
infoIcon

India in action against South Korea. | Photo Credit: Aashin Prasad

India stunned a higher ranked South Korea 3-0 at the Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium in Zhejiang, China on Wednesday.

The 73rd ranked Indian team shocked Korea, ranked 27th with a 25-27, 29-27, 25-22, 20-25, 17-15 scoreline.

Amit Gulia was the top scorer for India in the match with 24 points.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

