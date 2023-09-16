MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: How has India historically performed at the continental event?

India will look to add to its illustrious record at the Hangzhou Asian Games from September 23 to October 8.

Published : Sep 16, 2023 09:55 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India's Mahesh Bhupathi (R) and Leander Paes (L) hold the Indian flag after winning men's doubles tennis final at the 2006 Asian Games in Doha.
| Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: AP

India has been one of the centre pieces of the Asian Games movement, and the first edition of these Games was held in New Delhi in 1951. The nation will take part in Hanghzou as well for the 19th edition of the quadrennial event.

LAYING THE FOUNDATION

Guru Dutt Sondhi was the first to propose the idea of a set of Games as a means to restart the Far Eastern Games. The event was aimed at fostering goodwill and understanding among Asian countries.

The event was officially established during a meeting of the Asian Athletic Federation in 1949 and the first edition came into being in 1951. India has been a part of every Asian Games edition since.

Even though this association was dibanded in 1981, India is considered as one of the key founding members of Asian Games.

THE BRAGGING RIGHTS

Indian athletes have medalled in events across 32 sports - winning a total of 672 medals which includes 155 gold, 201 silver and 316 bronze.

KABADDI

The Indian kabaddi team, which won the gold medal in Asian Games at Beijing after beating Bangladesh in the final, standing on the podium after the medal presentation ceremony.
| Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES
lightbox-info

| Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

India has maintained an upper hand in Kabaddi till date. India has 11 medals in the sport, nine of which are gold. Among all teams that have played the sport at the Asiad, India is the most successful.

The men’s team won gold medals in every edition from 1990 to 2014. The women’s team too won the gold in 2010 and 2014.

Such has been India’s domination, that the next best nation - Iran - has just two gold medals.

HOCKEY

The Pakistan men's hockey team that won the gold medal in 1982 after beating India 7-1 in the final.
| Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES
lightbox-info

| Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Ever since the sport was included in 1958, the Indian men’s hockey has failed to make it to the podium just once - in 2006 when it ended 5th.

The men’s team has 15 medals: three gold, nine silver, and three bronze. India’s record, however, is the third-best. Pakistan, another giant of the sport, has fewer medals but takes the top spot with eight gold medals. South Korea is second with four gold medals.

The Indian women’s team has one gold to its name: from the 1982 Games in New Delhi. Overall, it is the fourth-most prolific team in the Games, with six medals in total.

ATHLETICS

Chand Ram wins India's first gold in 20 km walk in a record time of 11:29.29 during Asian Games IX in New Delhi.
| Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES
lightbox-info

| Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

India has maintained a stronghold in athletics as well, and has proven to be one of the top Asian nations in track and field events.

In terms of medals won, athletics has been India’s favourite. The nation has 254 medals at the Games - 79 gold, 88 silver, and 87 bronze. This is India’s best haul across all sports by some margin. It is the third in the overall tally, behind only China and Japan.

INDIA’S MOST SUCCESSFUL ATHLETES AT ASIAN GAMES
1. Leander Paes (Tennis) - 8 medals (5 gold, 3 bronze)
2. PT Usha (Athletics) - 11 medals (4 gold, 7 silver)
3. Jaspal Rana (Shooting) - 8 medals (4 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze)
4. Milkha Singh (Athletics) - 4 medals (4 gold)
5. Parduman Singh Brar (Athletics) - 5 medals (3 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze)

MEDALS TALLY

Edition Host Rank Gold Silver Bronze Total
1951 New Delhi, India 2 15 16 20 51
1954 Manila, Philippines 5 5 4 8 17
1958 Tokyo, Japan 7 5 4 4 13
1962 Jakarta, Indonesia 3 10 13 10 33
1966 Bangkok, Thailand 5 7 3 11 21
1970 Bangkok, Thailand 5 6 9 10 25
1974 Tehran, Iran 7 4 12 12 28
1978 Bangkok, Thailand 6 11 11 6 28
1982 New Delhi, India 5 13 19 25 57
1986 Seoul, South Korea 5 5 9 23 37
1990 Beijing, China 11 1 8 14 23
1994 Hiroshima, Japan 8 4 3 16 23
1998 Bangkok, Thailand 9 7 11 17 35
2002 Busan, South Korea 7 11 12 13 36
2006 Doha, Qatar 8 10 17 26 53
2010 Guangzhou, China 6 14 17 34 65
2014 Incheon, South Korea 8 11 10 36 57
2018 Jakarta, Indonesia 8 16 23 31 70

