MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

A brief history of the Asian Games: Motto, organisers, controversies and hosts

Hangzhou, China, is set to host the 19th edition of the Asian Games this year from September 23 to October 8.

Published : Sep 16, 2023 08:38 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
A view of Chun'an Jieshou Sports Centre Velodrome, a venue of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, eastern China's Zhejiang Province.
A view of Chun'an Jieshou Sports Centre Velodrome, a venue of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, eastern China's Zhejiang Province. | Photo Credit: Xinhua via AP
infoIcon

A view of Chun'an Jieshou Sports Centre Velodrome, a venue of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, eastern China's Zhejiang Province. | Photo Credit: Xinhua via AP

The Asian Games, also known as the Asiad, is a multi-sport event that takes place every four years and involves athletes from countries across Asia.

Hangzhou, China, is set to host the 19th edition of the quadrennial event this year from September 23 to October 8.

Here’s a brief history of the Asian Games:

Guru Dutt Sondhi, an Indian member of the International Olympic Committee, first proposed the idea of the Asian Games as the means to restart the erstwhile Far Eastern Games. The event aimed to foster goodwill and understanding among Asian nations through sports. The event was officially established during a meeting of the Asian Athletic Federation in 1949. The first edition was held in New Delhi in 1951 with 11 participating countries.

The Asian Games flag being displayed in New Delhi on March 11, 1951. The 11 rings represent the number of nations that took part.
The Asian Games flag being displayed in New Delhi on March 11, 1951. The 11 rings represent the number of nations that took part. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES
lightbox-info

The Asian Games flag being displayed in New Delhi on March 11, 1951. The 11 rings represent the number of nations that took part. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

The Asian Games Federation (AGF) regulated the event till 1978. Since 1982, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has organised all the editions. Overall, nine nations have hosted the Asian Games.

Asian Games are recognised by the International Olympic Committee and hence, work as a qualifier for sports like field hockey for the Summer Games.

Since 2010, the host has conducted both the Asian Games and the Asian Para Games, the latter an event for athletes with disabilities. 

Motto
The Asian Games motto is “Ever Onward” which was designed and proposed by Guru Dutt Sondhi upon the creation of the Asian Games Federation in 1949. 

The event also has had its fair share of controversies.

Israel and Taiwan were not allowed by host Indonesia to participate in the 1962 edition due to political recognition problems. South Korea dropped out of hosting the 1970 edition due to national security crisis.

In 1962, host nation Thailand did not permit athletes from Israel and Taiwan, which forced the National Olympic Committees in Asia to revise the constitution of the Asian Games Federation, leading to the formation of the Olympic Council of Asia, which excluded Israel.

Only seven countries - India, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Thailand - have competed in all editions of the Asian Games.

HOSTS

EDITION YEAR CITY COUNTRY
1 1951 NEW DELHI INDIA
2 1954 MANILA PHILIPPINES
3 1958 TOKYO JAPAN
4 1962 JAKARTA INDONESIA
5 1966 BANGKOK THAILAND
6 1970 BANGKOK THAILAND
7 1974 TEHRAN IRAN
8 1978 BANGKOK THAILAND
9 1982 NEW DELHI INDIA
10 1986 SEOUL SOUTH KOREA
11 1990 BEIJING CHINA
12 1994 HIROSHIMA JAPAN
13 1998 BANGKOK THAILAND
14 2002 BUSAN SOUTH KOREA
15 2006 DOHA QATAR
16 2010 GUANGZHOU CHINA
17 2014 INCHEON SOUTH KOREA
18 2018 JAKARTA AND PALEMBANG INDONESIA
19 2023 HANGZHOU CHINA

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. A brief history of the Asian Games: Motto, organisers, controversies and hosts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Guardiola backs Foden’s Man City role after Southgate claim
    AFP
  3. England heads into defence of Cricket World Cup on back of dominant ODI series win over New Zealand
    AP
  4. ENG vs NZ, Highlights: England beats New Zealand by 100 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill slams 5th ODI ton; joins Sachin, Kohli in list of batters to cross 1000 runs in calendar year
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. A brief history of the Asian Games: Motto, organisers, controversies and hosts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Doctors to decide on Himanshi’s Asian Games 2022 trip
    Stan Rayan
  3. Srikanth eyes elusive Asian Games medal, hopes to be third time lucky
    PTI
  4. Sports Ministry adds 22 athletes to India’s Asian Games 2023 contingent
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Full schedule for all sports at Hangzhou 2022, live streaming details
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. A brief history of the Asian Games: Motto, organisers, controversies and hosts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Guardiola backs Foden’s Man City role after Southgate claim
    AFP
  3. England heads into defence of Cricket World Cup on back of dominant ODI series win over New Zealand
    AP
  4. ENG vs NZ, Highlights: England beats New Zealand by 100 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill slams 5th ODI ton; joins Sachin, Kohli in list of batters to cross 1000 runs in calendar year
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment