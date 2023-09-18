India women’s cricket squad for Asian Games 2022: Team news; Harmanpreet suspended for two matches, Mandhana to lead

The Indian women’s cricket team will be playing in its first Asian Games at Hangzhou as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 20-member squad and five standby players.

The event will be played in the T20 format, from September 28 to October 8, with all matches scheduled to take place at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field.

The India women’s cricket squad will be captained by Smriti Mandhana. Harmanpreet Kaur was initially supposed to lead the team. However, she will miss two matches after being suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for her outburst in an ODI against Bangladesh.

“Harmanpreet Kaur has been suspended for the next two international matches following two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct,” said the ICC in a statement.

Other notable names to make the cut are Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh among others.

Before Hangzhou, cricket was played at the Asian Games twice – at Guangzhou, in 2010 and Incheon, in 2014. Pakistan won the women’s events by beating Bangladesh in the final in both editions.

This is the second time the Indian women’s cricket team will play at a multi-sport event after the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. India women won a silver medal after losing to Australia in the final.