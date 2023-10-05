MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: PV Sindhu knocked out after loss to Beingjiao

Sindhu went down 16-21, 12-21 and was knocked out of the tournament.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 08:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s PV Sindhu plays against China’s He Bingjiao.
India’s PV Sindhu plays against China’s He Bingjiao. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s PV Sindhu plays against China’s He Bingjiao. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s PV Sindhu lost to China’s He Bingjiao in the quarterfinals of the women’s singles at Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.

Sindhu went down 16-21, 12-21 in 47 minutes and was knocked out of the tournament. The Indian had managed to storm back in the opening game and move within two points of Bingjiao at 18-16. But the Chinese shuttler pulled clear and notched three back-to-back points to claim the first game.

The momentum remained with the home favourite in the second game and she pulled away to a comfortable victory.

Sindhu had won a silver medal at the Asian Games in 2018, held in Jakarta and Palembang. Sindhu’s exit means India has only two medal prospects left from badminton at the Hangzhou Games.

The men’s doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and HS Prannoy will compete in the quarterfinals of their respective events later in the day.

