MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Athletics, Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score September 30: Barman 2nd in women’s heptathlon; Sreeshankar, Aldrin reach long jump final; Yarraji through to 100m hurdles final - Hangzhou 2022 updates

Asian Games 2023: Catch the live score and updates from Athletics on September 30 at the Hanzghou Games.

Updated : Sep 30, 2023 08:27 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from Athletics on September 30 at Asian Games 2023.
Catch the live score and updates from Athletics on September 30 at Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from Athletics on September 30 at Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Athletics on September 30 at the Asian Games 2023.

  • September 30, 2023 08:17
    Barman clears 1.70m

    Another successful attempt for Barman. Clears 1.70m with ease to keep a hold on the first place.

  • September 30, 2023 08:06
    Swapna Barman clears 1.67m

    The Indian continues her run in the high jump of women’s heptathlon. She clears 1.67m with ease in her secod jump. She is tied with Uzbekistan’s Ekaterina Voronina at the same height.

  • September 30, 2023 07:53
    Women’s Heptathlon - High Jump

    Swapna Barman starts with a jump at 1.64m to move into the first place.

    Nandini Agasara is ninth at the moment with her last successful attempt coming at 1.61m.

  • September 30, 2023 07:42
    Women’s Heptathlon Standings after 100m hurdles

    WH.jpg

  • September 30, 2023 07:33
    Men’s Long Jump - Group A Final Standings

    LJ2F.jpg

  • September 30, 2023 07:28
    Men’s Long Jump - Group B Final Standings

    LJ1F.jpg

  • September 30, 2023 07:22
    Jinson Johnson advances to final

    There will be two Indians in the men’s 1500m final as Jinson Johnson also advances through his heat. He clocks 3:56.22 and finishes fifth in the heat.

    The top six from the two heats compete in the final.

  • September 30, 2023 07:14
    Ajay Kumar Saroj qualifies for final

    India’s Ajay Kumar Saroj breezes through to the final with a timing of 3:51.93.

  • September 30, 2023 07:13
    Jeswin Aldrin - Attempt 3

    Aldrin lands at a distance of 7.67m in the third and final try. This is not good enough for an automatic qualification but it moves him to second in his group, and likely to finish in the top 12.

  • September 30, 2023 07:08
    Men’s 1500m - Heats

    Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jinson Johnson are the two Indians vying for a spot in the final.

  • September 30, 2023 06:57
    Jeswin Aldrin - Attempt 2

    Another no jump for Jeswin Aldrin. He has one attempt left to record a distance and aim for the final.

  • September 30, 2023 06:56
    Nithya Ramraj makes it to the final

    The second Indian in the women’s 100m hurdles comes fifth in the second heat with a timing of 13.30. The timing will be enough to see her advance as the second non-automatic qualifier.

  • September 30, 2023 06:52
    A good start for the Indians

    Two out of the three Indians in early action have delivered what was expected. Jyothi Yarraji and Murali Sreeshankar are in the final of their respective finals. Jeswin Aldrin too is vying for another spot and should get it too.

  • September 30, 2023 06:48
    Jyothi Yarraji through to women’s 100m hurdles final

    The Indian finishes second in the first heat with a timing of 13.03 and advances to the final.

  • September 30, 2023 06:45
    Jeswin Aldrin - Attempt 1

    Aldrin on the other hand starts with a no jump.

  • September 30, 2023 06:44
    Murali Sreeshankar - Attempt 1

    The starts with 7.97m and makes his way to the final. The automatic qualification mark for the event is 7.90m.

    A perfect start from Sreeshankar.

  • September 30, 2023 06:42
    Swapna Barman 2nd in Women’s Heptathlon 100m hurdles

    The Indian clocks a time of 13.88 to finish second in her heat behind China’s Zheng Ninali.

    The second Indian in the heat, Nandini Agasara, placed fourth with a timing of 14.01.

  • September 30, 2023 06:32
    Long Jump - Qualification Group B

    LJ2.jpg

  • September 30, 2023 06:29
    Long Jump - Qualification Group A

    LJ1.jpg

  • September 30, 2023 06:27
    Off we go!

    The first event of the day sees Swapna Burman and Nandini Agasara in action in the women’s heptathlon. The first event is the 100m hurdles.

  • September 30, 2023 06:12
    India in the medals tally

    India moved up a couple of places in the overall standings on Friday. Before the start of events on September 30, this is what the tally looks like:

    Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 30 - LIVE - India eyes more medals in 10m pistol mixed team events, IND stand 4th with 33 medals

  • September 30, 2023 06:03
    Indians in action - September 30

    6:35 AM onwards: Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Groups A and B - Murali Sreeshankar & Jeswin Aldrin

    6:38 AM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara

    6:45 AM onwards: Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats (1 & 2) - Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj

    7:05 AM onwards: Men’s 1500m Round 1 Heats - Ajay Kumar Saroj & Jinson Johnson

    7:20 AM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon High Jump- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara

    4:40 PM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara

    5:30 PM onwards: Women’s 400m Final - Aishwarya Kailash Mishra

    5:40 PM onwards: Men’s 400m Final - Muhammed Ajmal

    5:50 PM onwards Men’s 10,000m Final - Karthik Kumar, Gulveer Singh

    6:35 PM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon 200m - Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Athletics, Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score September 30: Barman 2nd in women’s heptathlon; Sreeshankar, Aldrin reach long jump final; Yarraji through to 100m hurdles final - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023, September 30, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Sarabjot/ Divya qualify for gold medal match; Sreeshankar, Aldrin, Yarraji among athletes to qualify for final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 30 - LIVE - Sarabjot/ Divya qualify for 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team gold medal match; IND stands 4th with 33 medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami fans upset with season ticket price hike
    AFP
  5. Bundesliga: Uneven Dortmund holds on with 10 men to beat Hoffenheim 3-1
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Athletics, Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score September 30: Barman 2nd in women’s heptathlon; Sreeshankar, Aldrin reach long jump final; Yarraji through to 100m hurdles final - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 30 - LIVE - Sarabjot/ Divya qualify for 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team gold medal match; IND stands 4th with 33 medals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023, September 30, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Sarabjot/ Divya qualify for gold medal match; Sreeshankar, Aldrin, Yarraji among athletes to qualify for final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 30: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, IST timings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Accidental thrower Kiran Baliyan ends India’s 72-year wait for a women’s shot put medal
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Athletics, Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score September 30: Barman 2nd in women’s heptathlon; Sreeshankar, Aldrin reach long jump final; Yarraji through to 100m hurdles final - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023, September 30, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Sarabjot/ Divya qualify for gold medal match; Sreeshankar, Aldrin, Yarraji among athletes to qualify for final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 30 - LIVE - Sarabjot/ Divya qualify for 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team gold medal match; IND stands 4th with 33 medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami fans upset with season ticket price hike
    AFP
  5. Bundesliga: Uneven Dortmund holds on with 10 men to beat Hoffenheim 3-1
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment