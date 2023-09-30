Athletics, Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score September 30: Barman 2nd in women’s heptathlon; Sreeshankar, Aldrin reach long jump final; Yarraji through to 100m hurdles final - Hangzhou 2022 updates

- September 30, 2023 08:17Barman clears 1.70m
Another successful attempt for Barman. Clears 1.70m with ease to keep a hold on the first place.
- September 30, 2023 08:06Swapna Barman clears 1.67m
The Indian continues her run in the high jump of women’s heptathlon. She clears 1.67m with ease in her secod jump. She is tied with Uzbekistan’s Ekaterina Voronina at the same height.
- September 30, 2023 07:53Women’s Heptathlon - High Jump
Swapna Barman starts with a jump at 1.64m to move into the first place.
Nandini Agasara is ninth at the moment with her last successful attempt coming at 1.61m.
- September 30, 2023 07:42Women’s Heptathlon Standings after 100m hurdles
- September 30, 2023 07:33Men’s Long Jump - Group A Final Standings
- September 30, 2023 07:28Men’s Long Jump - Group B Final Standings
- September 30, 2023 07:22Jinson Johnson advances to final
There will be two Indians in the men’s 1500m final as Jinson Johnson also advances through his heat. He clocks 3:56.22 and finishes fifth in the heat.
The top six from the two heats compete in the final.
- September 30, 2023 07:14Ajay Kumar Saroj qualifies for final
India’s Ajay Kumar Saroj breezes through to the final with a timing of 3:51.93.
- September 30, 2023 07:13Jeswin Aldrin - Attempt 3
Aldrin lands at a distance of 7.67m in the third and final try. This is not good enough for an automatic qualification but it moves him to second in his group, and likely to finish in the top 12.
- September 30, 2023 07:08Men’s 1500m - Heats
Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jinson Johnson are the two Indians vying for a spot in the final.
- September 30, 2023 06:57Jeswin Aldrin - Attempt 2
Another no jump for Jeswin Aldrin. He has one attempt left to record a distance and aim for the final.
- September 30, 2023 06:56Nithya Ramraj makes it to the final
The second Indian in the women’s 100m hurdles comes fifth in the second heat with a timing of 13.30. The timing will be enough to see her advance as the second non-automatic qualifier.
- September 30, 2023 06:52A good start for the Indians
Two out of the three Indians in early action have delivered what was expected. Jyothi Yarraji and Murali Sreeshankar are in the final of their respective finals. Jeswin Aldrin too is vying for another spot and should get it too.
- September 30, 2023 06:48Jyothi Yarraji through to women’s 100m hurdles final
The Indian finishes second in the first heat with a timing of 13.03 and advances to the final.
- September 30, 2023 06:45Jeswin Aldrin - Attempt 1
Aldrin on the other hand starts with a no jump.
- September 30, 2023 06:44Murali Sreeshankar - Attempt 1
The starts with 7.97m and makes his way to the final. The automatic qualification mark for the event is 7.90m.
A perfect start from Sreeshankar.
- September 30, 2023 06:42Swapna Barman 2nd in Women’s Heptathlon 100m hurdles
The Indian clocks a time of 13.88 to finish second in her heat behind China’s Zheng Ninali.
The second Indian in the heat, Nandini Agasara, placed fourth with a timing of 14.01.
- September 30, 2023 06:32Long Jump - Qualification Group B
- September 30, 2023 06:29Long Jump - Qualification Group A
- September 30, 2023 06:27Off we go!
The first event of the day sees Swapna Burman and Nandini Agasara in action in the women’s heptathlon. The first event is the 100m hurdles.
- September 30, 2023 06:12India in the medals tally
India moved up a couple of places in the overall standings on Friday. Before the start of events on September 30, this is what the tally looks like:
- September 30, 2023 06:03Indians in action - September 30
6:35 AM onwards: Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Groups A and B - Murali Sreeshankar & Jeswin Aldrin
6:38 AM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara
6:45 AM onwards: Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats (1 & 2) - Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj
7:05 AM onwards: Men’s 1500m Round 1 Heats - Ajay Kumar Saroj & Jinson Johnson
7:20 AM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon High Jump- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara
4:40 PM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara
5:30 PM onwards: Women’s 400m Final - Aishwarya Kailash Mishra
5:40 PM onwards: Men’s 400m Final - Muhammed Ajmal
5:50 PM onwards Men’s 10,000m Final - Karthik Kumar, Gulveer Singh
6:35 PM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon 200m - Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara
