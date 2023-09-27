Asian Games 2023: Esha Singh bags silver in 25m pistol women’s final, Manu Bhaker finishes fifth

Indian shooter Esha Singh clinched silver in the 25m pistol women’s final at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday.

Singh clinched India’s sixth silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games and the tenth medal in shooting overall with her effort.

She finished with a total of 34, four points behind Liu Rui from China who clinched gold with a games record. Manu Bhaker scored 21 to finish fifth in the event.

Esha Singh had earlier won gold in the 25m pistol team event along with Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan.

India has now accumulated 21 medals in the ongoing Asian Games, with five golds, six silvers and ten bronze medals.

