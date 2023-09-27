MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Esha Singh bags silver in 25m pistol women’s final, Manu Bhaker finishes fifth

Esha Singh clinched India’s sixth silver medal, finishing second in the 25m pistol women’s final at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 12:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian shooter Esha Singh (C) competes in women’s 25m pistol qualification event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.
Indian shooter Esha Singh (C) competes in women’s 25m pistol qualification event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK/ PTI
infoIcon

Indian shooter Esha Singh (C) competes in women’s 25m pistol qualification event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK/ PTI

Indian shooter Esha Singh clinched silver in the 25m pistol women’s final at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday.

ASIAN GAMES SEPTEMBER 27 LIVE UPDATES

Singh clinched India’s sixth silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games and the tenth medal in shooting overall with her effort.

She finished with a total of 34, four points behind Liu Rui from China who clinched gold with a games record. Manu Bhaker scored 21 to finish fifth in the event.

Esha Singh had earlier won gold in the 25m pistol team event along with Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan.

India has now accumulated 21 medals in the ongoing Asian Games, with five golds, six silvers and ten bronze medals.

- More to follow

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022 /

shooting /

Manu Bhaker /

Rhythm Sangwan /

Esha Singh

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

