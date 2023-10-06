MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games: India men’s recurve team wins silver after loss against South Korea

The Indian recurve team of Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tushar Prabhakar clinched silver in the team event after going down to South Korea at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 14:14 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Atanu Das in action.
File image of Atanu Das in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File image of Atanu Das in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

South Korea posted a comprehensive 5-1 win to grab the gold medal.

India’s silver here takes its medal tally to 90 medals and will continue to occupy the fourth spot in medal standings.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023

