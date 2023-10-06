Asian Games: India men’s recurve team wins silver after loss against South Korea

The Indian recurve team of Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tushar Prabhakar clinched silver in the team event after going down to South Korea at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

South Korea posted a comprehensive 5-1 win to grab the gold medal.

India’s silver here takes its medal tally to 90 medals and will continue to occupy the fourth spot in medal standings.

More to follow...