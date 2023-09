Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 28 and winners list

India won three medals - one gold, one silver and a bronze to finish in fifth place in the medal tally at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Thursday.

The trio of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal opened the day with a gold in the men’s 10m air pistol team event.

Soon enough, India got its 24th medal when Roshibina Devi bagged a silver medal in the Wushu women’s 60kg category.

Anush Agarwalla ended the day by winning a bronze in equestrian dressage.

As of September 28, India has won 25 medals comprising six gold, eight silver and 11 bronze.