India clinched yet another gold at the ongoing Asian Games after its men’s kabaddi team defeated Iran 33-29 in the final in Hangzhou on Saturday.
India went into the half-time with the scoreline tilted 17-13 in its favour.
Earlier, the women’s kabaddi team helped India reach the magical figure of 100 medals, after it defeated Chinese Taipei 26-25 in a thrilling final to clinch gold. India, the 2010 and 2014 champion, reclaimed the gold medal after a shock defeat against Iran in the 2018 final.
The medal takes India’s tally to 103 - 28 gold, 35 silver and 40 bronze - and the nation will stay fourth in the overall medal standings.
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 7 updates, medal tally: India goes past 100 medals, men’s kabaddi team wins gold amid scoring controversy
- Asian Games 2023: Why was India vs Iran kabaddi final temporarily suspended after Pawan Sehrawat’s controversial raid?
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SA 64/1 (11) de Kock, van der Dussen build stand vs SL
- Asian Games 2023: India wins gold in men’s kabaddi, beats Iran in controversial final
- India vs Iran, Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND beats IRN 33-29 to win gold after Pawan’s controversial raid - Hangzhou updates
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE