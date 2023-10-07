Asian Games 2023: India wins gold in men’s kabaddi, beats Iran in controversial final

India clinched yet another gold at the ongoing Asian Games after its men’s kabaddi team defeated Iran 33-29 in the final in Hangzhou on Saturday.

India went into the half-time with the scoreline tilted 17-13 in its favour.

Earlier, the women’s kabaddi team helped India reach the magical figure of 100 medals, after it defeated Chinese Taipei 26-25 in a thrilling final to clinch gold. India, the 2010 and 2014 champion, reclaimed the gold medal after a shock defeat against Iran in the 2018 final.

The medal takes India’s tally to 103 - 28 gold, 35 silver and 40 bronze - and the nation will stay fourth in the overall medal standings.