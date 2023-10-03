India vs Nepal LIVE score, Asian Games 2023 cricket quarterfinal updates, NEP 40/1(5): Avesh dismisses Sheikh early in 203-run chase

Why did India opt to bat first?

The stadium, Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, established in 2021, has hosted two men’s T20Is in the past and both of them came in this edition of the Asian Games. Nepal is already accustomed to the groud as it secured a massive 273-run win against Mongolia in its campaign opener, where records were broken left, right and center.

As far as the second match is concerned, that was also a high scoring affair. Malaysia put 268 runs on board and registerd a 194-run win against Thailand. So it’s not a surprise that India has opted to bat first, Ruturaj’s men will look to put on a commanding win. Exciting first innings ahead