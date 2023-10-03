India vs Nepal LIVE score, Asian Games 2023 cricket quarterfinal updates, NEP 40/1(5): Avesh dismisses Sheikh early in 203-run chase

Key Updates
- October 03, 2023 08:436th over
Ravi Bishnoi into the attack now, replaces Avesh. Slip in place for Kushal.
- October 03, 2023 08:396IND 40/1 in 5 overs
Arshdeep back into attack, replaces Sai Kishore. Straight and short from Arshdeep and Bhurtel latches on to it to loft it past the boundary rope for a SIX! Bhurtel goes straight this time as he drives one for a FOUR to finish the over
- October 03, 2023 08:34NEP 30/1 in 4 over
Avesh continues on this end. Starts of with a quick one that slid inside to beat Sheikh for pace. Just outside half and Sheikh slashes it hard over covers to get a FOUR! AVESH HAS THE LAST LAUGH AS SHEIKH NICKS ONE TO JITESH! Kushal Malla, the centurian against Mongolia, is in at three. Avesh takes it away first up for Kushal and he misses, dot to end the overAasif Sheikh c Sharma b Avesh Khan 10 (6b 1x4 1x6) SR: 166.66
- October 03, 2023 08:294NEP 23/0 in 3 overs
Sai Kishore is into attack to bowl his first international over, replaces Arshdeep. Outside off, Bhurtel opens the face of the bat and slots it over covers for a four. Straight this time, Bhurtel lofts it to long off for a double
- October 03, 2023 08:244NEP 17/0 in 2 overs
Avesh Khan into the attack. Slightly outside off, Bhurtel anticipates it and plays a ramp shot to collect a FOUR! Three quick dots to follow. Fuller length this time, Bhurtel slashes at it but takes an inside edge and would’ve ran towards the boundary if not for Sai Kishore’s effort at short fine leg. Outside off this time, Bhurtel tries to loft but it takes an outside edge and flies just out of reach of the slip fielder for a FOUR!
- October 03, 2023 08:174NEP 8/0 in 1 over
Nepal is all set for the run-chase, with Arshdeep opening with the ball. Bhurtel and Sheikh open for Nepal. Runs on the scoreboard straightaway as Arshdeep bowls one wide down the legside. Back of the length this time and Bhurtel smacks it through extra covers for a FOUR! Much straighter this time and it’s a dot. Ashdeep takes it away from Bhurtel this time, the batter swings and misses. Good set of variations from the Indian. Another WIDE down the legside. Eight from that over
- October 03, 2023 08:046IND 202/4 in 20 overs
Bohara to bowl the final over. Outside off and Rinku throws his bat hard at it and gets an outside edge but that doesn’t matter as the ball flies over short third man for a FOUR! This time he manages to hit it clean but even better, its a SIX! Rinku is doing what he does best, follows it up with another FOUR as he lofts it through covers over the infield! Carnage. Lot of room, Rinku slashes at the ball but it takes a bottom edge and goes towards the keeper but they manage to pick a quick single. Wide outside off, Dube leaves it alone, goes to the keeper and Rinku steals a single. THAT’S ANOTHER SIX FROM RINKU AND HE HELPS INDIA REACH 200, clean hitting! Short this time and Rinku connects well but a wonderful piece of fielding from Dipendra on the boundary keeps it from going for a six. Rinku settles for a double, superb finish for India
- October 03, 2023 08:006IND 177/4 in 19 overs
Paudel into the attack, replaces Dipendra. Short for Rinku and he latches on to the ball and slots it deep, the fielder completes the catch but goes past the boundary rope, SIX! Dube makes it two sixes off the over as he goes straight off a fuller length delivery! Two swings and misses from Dube as India gets 14 runs off that over
- October 03, 2023 07:546IND 163/4 in 18 overs
Bohara into the attack, replaces Dipendra. Rinku gets into action, comes down the track for a straight delivery and clears the boundry with ease, SIX! Two dots to follow
- October 03, 2023 07:51WIND 157/4 in 17 overs
Dipendra into the attack. Jaiswal comes down the track and lofts, he doesn’t get the desired connection and the ball goes into the hands of Paudel, there’s a check for no ball but the wicket stands, JAISWAL WALKS BACK AFTER A WELL MADE CENTURY. Rinku is in at six.Yashasvi Jaiswal c Bohara b Airee 100 (49b 8x4 7x6) SR: 204.08
- October 03, 2023 07:43100IND 149/3 in 16 overs
Sompal replaces Bohara. Short ball finds the leading edge off Dube and runs towards third man to make things worse, Avinash misfields at the edge of the boundary rope to concede a FOUR! ANOTHER FOUR for Jaiswal and he celebrates prematurely, thinking it crossed the rope! And this time he gets a single and can celebrate his century at last! 100 off just 48 deliveries for Jaiswal
- October 03, 2023 07:41IND 138/3 in 15 overs
Paudel replaces Lamichhane. Three singles off the first three deliveries. Five runs from that over
- October 03, 2023 07:356IND 133/3 in 14 overs
Bohara into the attack, replaces Sompal. Dube gets off the mark with a single. Full and straight, Jaiswal dances down the track and lofts it through covers for a FOUR! Just outside off, Jaiswal gets down on his knees and heaves into the legside for a SIX! Looks like the ball went out of the park as umpires are asking for a replacement. On the pads this time, Jaiswal digs towards legside for a single, the youngster is currenly unbeaten at 93 and is on his way to become the youngest Indian to score a T20I century
- October 03, 2023 07:29CIND 119/3 in 13 overs
Lamichhane replaces Paudel. Two quick singles from the Indians. Another wicket falls as JITESH IS CAUGHT AND BOWLED, India on the backfoot suddenly. Shivam Dube walks in at five. Good couple of overs for Nepal as it not only restricted run flow but also has found breakthroughsJitesh Sharma c & b Lamichhane 5 (4b)
- October 03, 2023 07:23BIND 116/2 12 overs
Sompal into the attack, replaces Dipendra. There’s swing and bounce, Tilak tries to push it towards point but misses, dot. Dipendra continues to bowl short and this time HE GETS THE MAN, Tilak tries to pull it but the ball wasn’t short enough and takes an inside edge to crash on to the stumps! TILAK WALKS BACK FOR JUST 2. Jitesh Sharma is in at four. Another short one but this time the ball hits Jitesh on the gloves, the batter looks like he’s in pain, medical assistance is required. Four to finish the over as Jitesh is off the mark in style
Tilak Varma b Sompal Kami 2 (10b)
- October 03, 2023 07:196IND 111/1 in 11 overs
Nepal skipper Paudel is into the attack, replaces Lamichhane. Strarts off well with four dots on the trot. Fuller this time, Tilak digs deep to defend and steals a quick run, if the throw had been better, Jaiswal would’ve been in trouble on the other end. Outside off from Parudel and Jaiswal comes down the track to despatch it into the stands for a SIX!
- October 03, 2023 07:13CIND 104/1 in 10 overs
Dipendra back into the attack, replaces Karan. Fuller delivery and Jaiswal comes down the track and goes straight to collect a FOUR and that’s 100 up for India. DIPENDRA BREAKS THE PARTNERSHIP, RUTURAJ HAS TO WALK BACK. That was full and on off stump, Ruturaj takes the ariel route but fails to clear the boundary as the ball goes straight into the hands of Nepal skipper Paudel. Tilak Varma is in at threeRuturaj Gaikwad c Paudel b Airee 25 (23b 4x4 0x6) SR: 108.69
- October 03, 2023 07:104IND 96/0 in 9 overs
Lamichhane continues. Outside off, Ruturaj uses his feet and lofts it throug covers for a FOUR in style, trademark Ruturaj shot this. An aggressive field set for Ruturaj as a slip fielder comes in. And that almost worked as Ruturaj tries to play a cut off a short delivery, only to mistime it but the ball falls safe as the Indians get a quick single. Another single to follow. On the fifth stump line for Ruturaj and that’s slapped for yet another four, the Indian skipper is getting a move on finally
- October 03, 2023 07:064IND 84/0 in 8 overs
Karan replaces Dipendra. Full length delivery and Jaiswal brings the bottom hand into play and lofts it just over the cover fielder for a FOUR. That’s another one, this one was short and wide, Jaiswal latches onto it and slots it towards backward point for a FOUR! On one side, Ruturaj is finding it hard to connect but Jaiswal is on a league of his own, keeping the scoreboard constantly ticking
- October 03, 2023 06:596IND 76/0 in 7 overs
Sandeep Lamichhane into the attack, replaces Bohara. Outside off and Jaiswal slaps it through backward point but a superb fielding effort from Karan on the boundary restricts it to just two runs. FIFTY FOR JAISWAL as he goes down the track and despatches one into the stands. Slightly straighter this time but Jaiswal thinks out of the box and brings in the reverse sweep to get a FOUR! Man is unstoppable!
- October 03, 2023 06:58IND 63/0 in 6 overs
Dipendra continues. Goes short on his second ball, Ruturaj tries to loft it over long on but mistimes it and to his advantage, the ball falls in no man’s land. What an over, just two from it as Ruturaj struggled to find his feet
- October 03, 2023 06:544IND 61/0 in 5 overs
Abinash Bohara replaces Sompal. Bohana picked a six-wicket haul against Maldives in Nepal’s previous match. Starts off well with a dot. Slightly outside off, Jaiswal give room for himself and slaps through extra covers for a FOUR! Ruturaj steals a single off the last ball from a misfield and will retain strike
- October 03, 2023 06:486IND 54/0 in 4 overs
Dipendra Airee replaces Karan on the other end. Slightly fuller on the legside and Jaiswal flicks it for a single. ANOTHER SIX! JAISWAL ON A ROLL! A bit shorter this time and Jaiswal slaps it over long on. Similar delivery to follow and this time it turns and beats Jaiswal but also beats the slip fielder, good work in the deep as a certain four is saved. Another couple of runs to follow, AND THAT’S 50 FOR INDIA. Jaiswal picks up a FOUR to finish the over. Superb start for India
- October 03, 2023 06:436IND 38/0 in 3 overs
Sompal continues. Starts off with a shorter delivery that catches Jaiswal off guard, he tests his shot but it falls safe from the inner circle fielders, single from it. Outside off, Ruturaj slashes it and it takes an outside edge and flies towards the boundary, FOUR! Sompal plays with the line, straight this time and skidded in, crashes onto Ruturaj’s pads, Nepal appeals but nothing from the umpire. Another short pitched delivery and Jaiswal pulls it high over midwicket for yet another SIX! A single to follow. Down the leg side this time and Ruturaj just helps it past the point fielder for a FOUR! The openers are dealing in boundaries!
- October 03, 2023 06:386IND 21/0 in 2 overs
Karan is in to bowl the next. Starts off well as he gets a hint of movement but Jaiswal manages to collect a single. Lot more straighter this time and that swung quite a but and crashes onto Ruturaj’s pads, huge appeal from Nepal but the umpire isn’t convinced, the replay also showed the ball hitting just above knee roll. Half tracker from Sompal and Jaiswal capitalises and lofts it over long on for a SIX! Down the legside this time but the result is the same, yet another six and this time it’s a pull through legside! Single to complete the over. Good over for India, 15 from that over
- October 03, 2023 06:34IND 6/0 in 1 over
Sompal gets a sloppy start as he attempted to test Jaiswal on the pads but the ball skids away, the keeper fails to collect it and the Indians steal a bye, two wides. Straighter this time and Ruturaj drives it to the cover fielder for a single. Sompal continues to bowl to the pads and this time, Jaiswal flicks it deep past midwicket for a double. Outside off for Ruturaj, it’s a drive and a miss. Good first over, six from it
- October 03, 2023 06:31And we are underway!
Skipper Ruturaj has come in to open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. Sompal opens with the ball
- October 03, 2023 06:26Why did India opt to bat first?
The stadium, Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, established in 2021, has hosted two men’s T20Is in the past and both of them came in this edition of the Asian Games. Nepal is already accustomed to the groud as it secured a massive 273-run win against Mongolia in its campaign opener, where records were broken left, right and center.
As far as the second match is concerned, that was also a high scoring affair. Malaysia put 268 runs on board and registerd a 194-run win against Thailand. So it’s not a surprise that India has opted to bat first, Ruturaj’s men will look to put on a commanding win. Exciting first innings ahead
- October 03, 2023 06:17Preview
The Indian men’s cricket team will kickstart its Asian Games campaign against Nepal on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the cricket tournament.
The Men In Blue are playing the quarterfinals directly due to them being a top-ranked T20I side. Nepal defeated Maldives by 138 runs in its Group A match to qualify for the quarterfinals.
The Indian men’s side, making its Asian Games debut will be looking forward to repeating the heroics of the women’s side, which won a gold by defeating Sri Lanka in the final by 19 runs while defending a small total of 117 runs. It was also the debut of women’s team in the continental event.
- October 03, 2023 06:13Playing 11s
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sai Kishore, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh
Nepal: Rohit Kumar Paudel, Mahamad Asif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Abinash Bohara, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Karan Kc, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Malla’
Jitesh Sharma and Sai Kishore get their first international caps for India
- October 03, 2023 06:07TOSS
Ruturaj Gaikwad wins toss and elects to bat first! Expect a lot of runs today
- October 03, 2023 05:45Here’s what head coach Laxman had to say ahead of the quarterfinal
- October 03, 2023 05:32Streaming/telecast information
When and where does the Asian Games cricket quarterfinal between India and Nepal happen?
The Asian Games cricket quarterfinal between India and Nepal will be played at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Tuesday at 6:30am IST. The toss will take place at 6am IST.
Where can I watch the Asian Games cricket quarterfinal between India and Nepal?
The Asian Games cricket quarterfinal between India and Nepal can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website and will also be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.
