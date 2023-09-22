India vs Yemen, Table Tennis Live Score Asian Games: India beats Yemen 3-0, to face Singapore next; women’s team faces Singapore at 1:30PM IST

- September 22, 2023 10:50Women’s team in action
The Indian women’s team will also open its campaign with a Pool F fixture against Singapore.
- September 22, 2023 10:49India’s second match today
That is not the end of the day’s action for India. The side will take on Singapore in its second Pool F match. A win against that opponent will really bolster India’s chances of qualifying for the Round of 16.
- September 22, 2023 10:24Harmeet wins Match 3
Harmeet Desai makes it 3-0 to ensure India starts its team campaign with a comprehensive win. 11-1, 11-1, 11-7 was the score of the third and final match of the tie.
- September 22, 2023 10:12Match 3
Harmeet Desai will step out for the third match and hope to secure the tie for India. He will be up against Magd Ahmed Ali Aldhubhani.
- September 22, 2023 10:07Sharath wins Match 2
It is a 2-0 lead for India. Sharath takes just 17 minutes to win 11-3, 11-4, 11-6.
- September 22, 2023 09:51Match 2
Sharath Kamal will be in action next. He faces Ebrahim Abdulhakim Mohamm Gubran of Yemen.
- September 22, 2023 09:46Sathiyan wins Match 1
It was one way traffic in the first match. Sathiyan winning the first games 11-3, 11-2 and 11-6.
- September 22, 2023 09:45A point to prove
India had secured two medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang and Jakarta. Can it go better this time around. Here is Sportstar’s preview table tennis preview for the 2023 Asian Games:
- September 22, 2023 09:22Match 1
The first match in the India vs Yemen tie will be played between India’s G Sathiyan and Yemen’s Omar Ahmed Ali.
- September 22, 2023 09:14India women’s team
Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee and Diya Chitale.
Reserves: Archana Kamath, Reeth Rishya.
- September 22, 2023 09:14India men’s team
A. Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah.
Reserves: SFR Snehit, Sanil Shetty.
- September 22, 2023 08:38India’s matches today
9:30 AM IST - Men’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Yemen
1:30 PM IST - Women’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Singapore
3:30 PM IST - Men’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Singapore
- September 22, 2023 08:34LIVE STREAMING INFO
Asian Games can be live streamed on Sony LIV and will also be telecast across the Sony Sports network. You can also get instant updates on Sportstar website/app.
