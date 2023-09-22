MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India vs Yemen, Table Tennis Live Score Asian Games: India beats Yemen 3-0, to face Singapore next; women’s team faces Singapore at 1:30PM IST

Asian Games 2023: Catch the live score and updates from India’s table tennis matches today at the Hangzhou Games.

Updated : Sep 22, 2023 10:50 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from India’s table tennis matches in Asian Games 2023.
Catch the live score and updates from India’s table tennis matches in Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from India’s table tennis matches in Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Table Tennis at the Asian Games 2023 on September 22.

  • September 22, 2023 10:50
    Women’s team in action

    The Indian women’s team will also open its campaign with a Pool F fixture against Singapore.

  • September 22, 2023 10:49
    India’s second match today

    That is not the end of the day’s action for India. The side will take on Singapore in its second Pool F match. A win against that opponent will really bolster India’s chances of qualifying for the Round of 16.

  • September 22, 2023 10:24
    Harmeet wins Match 3

    Harmeet Desai makes it 3-0 to ensure India starts its team campaign with a comprehensive win. 11-1, 11-1, 11-7 was the score of the third and final match of the tie.

  • September 22, 2023 10:12
    Match 3

    Harmeet Desai will step out for the third match and hope to secure the tie for India. He will be up against Magd Ahmed Ali Aldhubhani.

  • September 22, 2023 10:07
    Sharath wins Match 2

    It is a 2-0 lead for India. Sharath takes just 17 minutes to win 11-3, 11-4, 11-6.

  • September 22, 2023 09:51
    Match 2

    Sharath Kamal will be in action next. He faces Ebrahim Abdulhakim Mohamm Gubran of Yemen.

  • September 22, 2023 09:46
    Sathiyan wins Match 1

    It was one way traffic in the first match. Sathiyan winning the first games 11-3, 11-2 and 11-6.

  • September 22, 2023 09:45
    A point to prove

    India had secured two medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang and Jakarta. Can it go better this time around. Here is Sportstar’s preview table tennis preview for the 2023 Asian Games:

    Asian Games 2023: India’s chance to overcome odds and make a point in table tennis

  • September 22, 2023 09:22
    Match 1

    The first match in the India vs Yemen tie will be played between India’s G Sathiyan and Yemen’s Omar Ahmed Ali.

  • September 22, 2023 09:14
    India women’s team

    Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee and Diya Chitale.

    Reserves: Archana Kamath, Reeth Rishya.

  • September 22, 2023 09:14
    India men’s team

    A. Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah.

    Reserves: SFR Snehit, Sanil Shetty.

  • September 22, 2023 08:38
    India’s matches today

    9:30 AM IST - Men’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Yemen

    1:30 PM IST - Women’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Singapore

    3:30 PM IST - Men’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Singapore

  • September 22, 2023 08:34
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Asian Games can be live streamed on Sony LIV and will also be telecast across the Sony Sports network. You can also get instant updates on Sportstar website/app.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Yemen, Table Tennis Live Score Asian Games: India beats Yemen 3-0, to face Singapore next; women’s team faces Singapore at 1:30PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. McLaren signs Le Mans winner Hirakawa as F1 reserve for 2024
    Reuters
  3. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score, Updates from September 22: India men’s table tennis team beats Yemen 3-0; Saravanan tops Race 3 in men's dinghy-ILCA7
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When and where to watch India vs Australia ODI series 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Klopp wins record 50th European tie but says ‘everybody will hate it’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games, India in chess full schedule: Competition dates, squads, men’s and women’s teams
    Team Sportstar
  2. India chess squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, India’s performance before Hangzhou
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Yemen, Table Tennis Live Score Asian Games: India beats Yemen 3-0, to face Singapore next; women’s team faces Singapore at 1:30PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score, Updates from September 22: India men’s table tennis team beats Yemen 3-0; Saravanan tops Race 3 in men's dinghy-ILCA7
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 22: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Yemen, Table Tennis Live Score Asian Games: India beats Yemen 3-0, to face Singapore next; women’s team faces Singapore at 1:30PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. McLaren signs Le Mans winner Hirakawa as F1 reserve for 2024
    Reuters
  3. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score, Updates from September 22: India men’s table tennis team beats Yemen 3-0; Saravanan tops Race 3 in men's dinghy-ILCA7
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When and where to watch India vs Australia ODI series 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Klopp wins record 50th European tie but says ‘everybody will hate it’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment