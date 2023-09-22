MagazineBuy Print

India Tennis squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad for Hangzhou 2022, team news, previous performance

India has won 32 medals at tennis events, including nine gold, six silver and 17 bronze medals, including two gold and two silver medals in Doha 2006, which was its best performance.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 11:39 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan of India react during match against Aleksandr Bublik and Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan during the doubles final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.
FILE PHOTO: Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan of India react during match against Aleksandr Bublik and Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan during the doubles final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. | Photo Credit: Edgar Su/ REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan of India react during match against Aleksandr Bublik and Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan during the doubles final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. | Photo Credit: Edgar Su/ REUTERS

The Indian Tennis team is all set to participate at the 2022 Asian Games to be held between September 23 and October 8, in Hangzhou, China.

Tennis has been a regular event in the Asian Games since 1958, except for the 1970 edition. India’s best performance came in the 2006 Asian Games in Doha, where it won two gold and two silver medals.

Read our other stories on Asian Games - HERE

Overall, India has won 32 medals at tennis events, including nine gold, six silver and 17 bronze medals.

The  All India Tennis Association (AITA) on 20 June, announced the Indian tennis squad for the 2022 Asian Games. Doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna will once again be the flag-bearer of India’s hopes.

The men’s squad comprises Sumit Nagal, Sasikumar Mukund, Davis Cupper Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni besides the 43-year-old Bopanna.

The women’s contingent will be led by the previous Asian Games bronze medallist in singles, Ankita Raina. The other members are Karman Kaur Thandi, Rutuja Bhosle, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Vaidehi Chaudhari and Prarthane Thombare.

India Tennis squad:
Men’s team: Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni, Mukund Sasikumar, Ramkumar Ramanathan; Non-playing captain: Rohit Rajpal
Women’s team: Rutuja Bhosle, Ankita Raina, Karman Kaur Thandi, Prarthana Thombare, Vaidehi Chaudhari, Sahaja Yamlapalli; Non-playing captain: Ankita Bhambri

