India Tennis squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad for Hangzhou 2022, team news, previous performance

The Indian Tennis team is all set to participate at the 2022 Asian Games to be held between September 23 and October 8, in Hangzhou, China.

Tennis has been a regular event in the Asian Games since 1958, except for the 1970 edition. India’s best performance came in the 2006 Asian Games in Doha, where it won two gold and two silver medals.

Overall, India has won 32 medals at tennis events, including nine gold, six silver and 17 bronze medals.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on 20 June, announced the Indian tennis squad for the 2022 Asian Games. Doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna will once again be the flag-bearer of India’s hopes.

The men’s squad comprises Sumit Nagal, Sasikumar Mukund, Davis Cupper Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni besides the 43-year-old Bopanna.

The women’s contingent will be led by the previous Asian Games bronze medallist in singles, Ankita Raina. The other members are Karman Kaur Thandi, Rutuja Bhosle, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Vaidehi Chaudhari and Prarthane Thombare.