India vs Chinese Taipei Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND inflicts second all-out on TPE, leads 21-4 in first half

- October 05, 2023 08:30IND 21-4 TPE
Pawan further induced more damage to tag Chang before the TPE NO. 9 Jin-Hung was encircled by the Indian defence to INFLICT ALL-OUT NO. TWO!
- October 05, 2023 08:29IND 17-4 TPE
Naveen gets a touchpoint before Pawan Sehrawat initiates a tackle to reduce Taipei to two men.
- October 05, 2023 08:28IND 15-3 TPE
Zheng-Wei Chen comes into the raid, only to get tackled by the Indian defence. A bonus for the raider, though.
- October 05, 2023 08:27IND 14-2 TPE
Arjun Deshwal has been thumped down this time with a timely dive from Hao-Cheng.
- October 05, 2023 08:25IND 14-2 TPE
Surjeet takes back-to-back tackle points in defence. Naveen in raid took a touchpoint and a bonus in two raids.
- October 05, 2023 08:24IND 10-2 TPE
Pawan wraps things up to INFLICT FIRST ALL-OUT on Taipei. He gets two touchpoints and Team India will take 2 all-out points as well.
- October 05, 2023 08:23IND 6-2 TPE
Another touchpoint for Pawan who kicked the left corner, Wei-Jheng Wu. Hang on, Sehrawat gets two touchpoints.
- October 05, 2023 08:22IND 4-2 TPE
Chung-Mao Chang failed to get a hold of Sehrawat’s thigh as the Indian captain went back with a touchpoint.
- October 05, 2023 08:21IND 3-2 TPE
Chia-Ming Chang comes into the raid and goes to the lobby after touching Surjeet. He is confident of a touchpoint and reviews the referee’s decision who deemed him out. The review went in India’s favour as India came into the lead.
- October 05, 2023 08:15Delay in start
The official broadcasters are yet to give any update on the match. Stay tuned, as we will keep you guys informed.
- October 05, 2023 07:47Indian Men’s Kabaddi Schedule & Result
October 3, Tuesday - India 55-18 Bangladesh
October 4, Wednesday - India 63-26 Thailand
October 5, Thursday - India vs Chinese Taipei - 8:00 AM - Group A
October 5, Thursday - India vs Japan - 1:30 PM - Group A
- October 05, 2023 07:46Knockout bracket & schedule
- October 05, 2023 07:44Squad - IND v TPE
INDIA: Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh, Surjeet, Vishal Bhardwaj, Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (c), Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Akash Shinde, Sunil Kumar, Sachin, Nitin Rawal
CHINESE TAIPEI: I-Ching Lin, Chia-Ming Chang, Wei-Jheng Wu, Jin-Hung Huang, Chung-Mao Chang, Zheng-Wei Chen, Chung-Hao Tsai (c), Tzu-Ming Huang, Hao-Wei Li, Jyun-Jie Li, Hao-CHeng Yu, Lunchu Wang
- October 05, 2023 07:33IND vs TPE - Lineups Out!
INDIA: Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh, Surjeet, Vishal Bhardwaj, Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (c)
CHINESE TAIPEI: I-Ching Lin, Chia-Ming Chang, Wei-Jheng Wu, Jin-Hung Huang, Chung-Mao Chang, Zheng-Wei Chen, Chung-Hao Tsai (c)
- October 05, 2023 07:32Men’s Group A Result Summary
- October 05, 2023 07:24Points Table
- October 05, 2023 07:18LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Men’s Kabaddi Group A match between India and Chinese Taipei will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website.
The match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.
- October 05, 2023 07:10Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Men’s Kabaddi Group A encounter between India and Chinese Taipei. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action as it unfolds in Hangzhou.
