India vs Chinese Taipei Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND inflicts second all-out on TPE, leads 21-4 in first half

IND vs TPE, Kabaddi LIVE: Sportstar’s scores and updates from the Men’s Group A match between India and Chinese Taipei at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Updated : Oct 05, 2023 08:31 IST

Team Sportstar
India will face Chinese Taipei in the men’s Group A clash.
India will face Chinese Taipei in the men’s Group A clash. | Photo Credit: SonyLiv/Screengrab
lightbox-info

India will face Chinese Taipei in the men’s Group A clash. | Photo Credit: SonyLiv/Screengrab

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Men’s Kabaddi Group A encounter between India and Chinese Taipei.

  • October 05, 2023 08:30
    IND 21-4 TPE

    Pawan further induced more damage to tag Chang before the TPE NO. 9 Jin-Hung was encircled by the Indian defence to INFLICT ALL-OUT NO. TWO!

  • October 05, 2023 08:29
    IND 17-4 TPE

    Naveen gets a touchpoint before Pawan Sehrawat initiates a tackle to reduce Taipei to two men.

  • October 05, 2023 08:28
    IND 15-3 TPE

    Zheng-Wei Chen comes into the raid, only to get tackled by the Indian defence. A bonus for the raider, though.

  • October 05, 2023 08:27
    IND 14-2 TPE

    Arjun Deshwal has been thumped down this time with a timely dive from Hao-Cheng.

  • October 05, 2023 08:25
    IND 14-2 TPE

    Surjeet takes back-to-back tackle points in defence. Naveen in raid took a touchpoint and a bonus in two raids.

  • October 05, 2023 08:24
    IND 10-2 TPE

    Pawan wraps things up to INFLICT FIRST ALL-OUT on Taipei. He gets two touchpoints and Team India will take 2 all-out points as well.

  • October 05, 2023 08:23
    IND 6-2 TPE

    Another touchpoint for Pawan who kicked the left corner, Wei-Jheng Wu. Hang on, Sehrawat gets two touchpoints.

  • October 05, 2023 08:22
    IND 4-2 TPE

    Chung-Mao Chang failed to get a hold of Sehrawat’s thigh as the Indian captain went back with a touchpoint.

  • October 05, 2023 08:21
    IND 3-2 TPE

    Chia-Ming Chang comes into the raid and goes to the lobby after touching Surjeet. He is confident of a touchpoint and reviews the referee’s decision who deemed him out. The review went in India’s favour as India came into the lead.

  • October 05, 2023 08:15
    Delay in start

    The official broadcasters are yet to give any update on the match. Stay tuned, as we will keep you guys informed.

  • October 05, 2023 07:47
    Indian Men’s Kabaddi Schedule & Result

    October 3, Tuesday - India 55-18 Bangladesh

    October 4, Wednesday - India 63-26 Thailand

    October 5, Thursday - India vs Chinese Taipei - 8:00 AM - Group A

    October 5, Thursday - India vs Japan - 1:30 PM - Group A

  • October 05, 2023 07:46
    Knockout bracket & schedule

    Screenshot 2023-10-05 074557.png

  • October 05, 2023 07:44
    Squad - IND v TPE

    INDIA: Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh, Surjeet, Vishal Bhardwaj, Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (c), Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Akash Shinde, Sunil Kumar, Sachin, Nitin Rawal

    CHINESE TAIPEI: I-Ching Lin, Chia-Ming Chang, Wei-Jheng Wu, Jin-Hung Huang, Chung-Mao Chang, Zheng-Wei Chen, Chung-Hao Tsai (c), Tzu-Ming Huang, Hao-Wei Li, Jyun-Jie Li, Hao-CHeng Yu, Lunchu Wang

  • October 05, 2023 07:33
    IND vs TPE - Lineups Out!

    INDIA: Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh, Surjeet, Vishal Bhardwaj, Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (c)

    CHINESE TAIPEI: I-Ching Lin, Chia-Ming Chang, Wei-Jheng Wu, Jin-Hung Huang, Chung-Mao Chang, Zheng-Wei Chen, Chung-Hao Tsai (c)

    Screenshot 2023-10-05 073340.png


  • October 05, 2023 07:32
    Men’s Group A Result Summary

    Screenshot 2023-10-05 073229.png

  • October 05, 2023 07:24
    Points Table

    Screenshot 2023-10-05 072348.png

  • October 05, 2023 07:18
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The Men’s Kabaddi Group A match between India and Chinese Taipei will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website.

    The match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

  • October 05, 2023 07:10
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Men’s Kabaddi Group A encounter between India and Chinese Taipei. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action as it unfolds in Hangzhou.

  India vs Chinese Taipei Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND inflicts second all-out on TPE, leads 21-4 in first half
