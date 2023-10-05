MagazineBuy Print

India and Pakistan to face-off in Asian Games men’s Kabaddi semifinal

India first outplayed Chinese Taipei 50-27 and thereafter defeated Japan 56-30 to set up a semifinal clash against Pakistan.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 22:27 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India to play Pakistan in Kabaddi semifinal in Asian Games 2023
FILE PHOTO: India to play Pakistan in Kabaddi semifinal in Asian Games 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India to play Pakistan in Kabaddi semifinal in Asian Games 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian men’s kabaddi team showcased determination on a busy Thursday in Hangzhou at the Asian Games. India first outplayed Chinese Taipei 50-27 and thereafter defeated Japan 56-30 to set up a semifinal clash against Pakistan.

When asked about India’s performance in its two matches on Thursday, E Prasad, the Technical Director of Pro Kabaddi League, said, “India are doing well in the raiding and defence departments. Pawan Sehrawat and Sachin played very well today. We have great raiders on the left and right flanks. The opposition teams are not able to understand India’s attacking strategies.”

ALSO READ | IGOR STIMAC EXTENDS HIS CONTRACT TILL 2026

India is set to go up against Pakistan in the semifinal on Friday. Speaking about the match, E Prasad said, “Pakistan are a good team, but I think India will win comfortably. However, India shouldn’t take any team lightly. Pakistan’s tackling skills are very good. The Indian players should also ensure that they don’t get injured.”

China has not fielded a kabaddi team in the Asian Games but the interest for kabaddi was evident at the stadium. There were “oohs” and “aahs” from the spectators who were seeing great control and alertness from the Indians.

“The Asian Games being held in China has given us a chance to promote kabaddi here. If children start playing this sport at the school level, then the game could become popular by the time they enter universities for higher studies,” said Iran Head Coach Gholamreza Mazandarani.

The seasoned coach has been appointed as the Head Coach of U Mumba for PKL Season 10.

India will face off against Pakistan in the men’s kabaddi semi-final at 12:30 PM IST on Friday.

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
