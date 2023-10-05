India and Pakistan to face-off in Asian Games men’s Kabaddi semifinal

The Indian men’s kabaddi team showcased determination on a busy Thursday in Hangzhou at the Asian Games. India first outplayed Chinese Taipei 50-27 and thereafter defeated Japan 56-30 to set up a semifinal clash against Pakistan.

When asked about India’s performance in its two matches on Thursday, E Prasad, the Technical Director of Pro Kabaddi League, said, “India are doing well in the raiding and defence departments. Pawan Sehrawat and Sachin played very well today. We have great raiders on the left and right flanks. The opposition teams are not able to understand India’s attacking strategies.”

ALSO READ | IGOR STIMAC EXTENDS HIS CONTRACT TILL 2026

India is set to go up against Pakistan in the semifinal on Friday. Speaking about the match, E Prasad said, “Pakistan are a good team, but I think India will win comfortably. However, India shouldn’t take any team lightly. Pakistan’s tackling skills are very good. The Indian players should also ensure that they don’t get injured.”

China has not fielded a kabaddi team in the Asian Games but the interest for kabaddi was evident at the stadium. There were “oohs” and “aahs” from the spectators who were seeing great control and alertness from the Indians.

“The Asian Games being held in China has given us a chance to promote kabaddi here. If children start playing this sport at the school level, then the game could become popular by the time they enter universities for higher studies,” said Iran Head Coach Gholamreza Mazandarani.

The seasoned coach has been appointed as the Head Coach of U Mumba for PKL Season 10.

India will face off against Pakistan in the men’s kabaddi semi-final at 12:30 PM IST on Friday.