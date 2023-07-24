Asian Games 2023, Indian women’s softball team: Full players list announced

The Softball Association of India (SBAI) on Monday announced a 16-member Indian women’s team, which will make its debut at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 23. Softball has been included in the continental event for the first time.

There is one standby and three reserves, selected after trials for the probable’s list, followed by a two-week coaching camp and trials held in Delhi in June and July.

Softball Asia took into account the Indian women’s softball team’s regular participation in the Asian championships and granted it a wild card entry. It was approved by Softball Asia’s executive committee in February of this year.

Full squad list Aishwarya Ramesh Puri, Aishwarya Sunil Bodke, Monali Mansing Natu, Swapnali C. Waydnade, Saee Anil Joshi, Anjali Pallikkara, Stephy Saji, Rinta Cheriyan, Mamatha Guguloth, Ganga Sona, Mamta Minhas, Sandeep Kaur, Kumari Manisha, Isha, Swetasini Sabar, Nitya Malvi, Priyanka Baghel (standby). Reserves: Manisha Kumari, Priti Verma, Chitra.

“The participation of the Indian women’s softball team in the Asian Games signifies the opportunity for our players to shine and prove their mettle against the best teams on the continent,” SBAI president Neetal Narang said.

Reigning national champions Maharashtra has the maximum number of players (5) in the Indian team.

Kerala and Punjab have three and two girls, respectively, while there is a player each from Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh.

Softball was a medal sport at the Tokyo Olympics and will feature at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.