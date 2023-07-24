The Softball Association of India (SBAI) on Monday announced a 16-member Indian women’s team, which will make its debut at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 23. Softball has been included in the continental event for the first time.
There is one standby and three reserves, selected after trials for the probable’s list, followed by a two-week coaching camp and trials held in Delhi in June and July.
Softball Asia took into account the Indian women’s softball team’s regular participation in the Asian championships and granted it a wild card entry. It was approved by Softball Asia’s executive committee in February of this year.
Full squad list
“The participation of the Indian women’s softball team in the Asian Games signifies the opportunity for our players to shine and prove their mettle against the best teams on the continent,” SBAI president Neetal Narang said.
Reigning national champions Maharashtra has the maximum number of players (5) in the Indian team.
Kerala and Punjab have three and two girls, respectively, while there is a player each from Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh.
Softball was a medal sport at the Tokyo Olympics and will feature at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023, Indian women’s softball team: Full players list announced
- Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 1: Central 182/8 (44.3 overs) Rinku falls; North East crosses 200 vs West; streaming updates
- Adrian Mannarino wins at Newport, ends great week for American Alex Michelsen
- NBA’s Kyle Anderson gains China citizenship ahead of FIBA World Cup
- Faf du Plessis is a Super King again!
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE