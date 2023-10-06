MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Satwik-Chirag through to finals, will fight for gold

Asian Games 2023: India’s Satwik-Chirag defeated Aaron Chia-Soh WY of Malaysia to enter the men’s doubles gold medal match on Friday.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 19:10 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.
infoIcon

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Aaron Chia and Soh WY of Malaysia in the men’s doubles semifinal match of the Asian Games 2023 on Friday.

The Indian duo are through to the finals of the event with a 21-17, 21-12 scoreline in a match that went for just 45 minutes.

They will take on South Korea’s Kim Won-ho and Choi Solgyu in the gold medal match.

More to follow...

