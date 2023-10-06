Asian Games 2023: Satwik-Chirag through to finals, will fight for gold

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Aaron Chia and Soh WY of Malaysia in the men’s doubles semifinal match of the Asian Games 2023 on Friday.

The Indian duo are through to the finals of the event with a 21-17, 21-12 scoreline in a match that went for just 45 minutes.

They will take on South Korea’s Kim Won-ho and Choi Solgyu in the gold medal match.

