Live

Shooting LIVE score Asian Games updates: Palak wins GOLD, Esha clinches SILVER in women’s 10m air pistol

Get scores and highlights from the shooting events at the Asian Games happening on September 29.

Updated : Sep 29, 2023 09:40 IST

Team Sportstar
Indian shooter Palak in action.
Indian shooter Palak in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Indian shooter Palak in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the shooting events at the Asian Games happening on September 29.
  • September 29, 2023 09:32
    India sits fourth in medals tally

    The gold and silver medals from shooters have helped India climb up the ladder and move to fourth in the medal standings:

    LIVE medal tally
  • September 29, 2023 09:24
    GOLD AND SILVER FOR INDIA!

    Final showdown between Indians!

    Palak clinches GOLD while Esha wins SILVER

    Final standings:

    Screenshot 2023-09-29 092639.png


  • September 29, 2023 09:23
    After 21 shots

    1. Palak - 211.7

    2. Esha - 209.5

    3. Kishmala - 209.2

  • September 29, 2023 09:21
    20 shots up

    TWO MEDALS CONFIRMED FOR INDIA!

    1. Palak - 201.8

    2. Esha Singh - 200.0

    3. Kishmala - 199.9

  • September 29, 2023 09:18
    18 shots down

    1. Esha - 182.0

    2. Esha - 180.1

    3. Talat Kishmala (PAK) - 179.9

  • September 29, 2023 09:17
    After 16 shots

    The trend continues!

    1. Palak - 162.0

    2. Esha - 159.7

    3. Chiaying Wu (TPE) - 159.5

  • September 29, 2023 09:15
    Palak, Esha continue to lead

    14 shots into the final and both the Indian shooters are still top two

    Palak is currently first with 141.0 points while Esha is second with 139.6 points

  • September 29, 2023 09:11
    Indian shooters dominate

    After series two, Esha is placed first while Palak sits second

    Screenshot 2023-09-29 090924.png

  • September 29, 2023 09:05
    Esha 2nd after five shots

    With three 10+ shots, Esha Singh sits second after firing five shots

    Screenshot 2023-09-29 090513.png

  • September 29, 2023 08:57
    Up next

    Just under five minutes to go for the women’s 10m air pistol individual final. Esha Singh and Palak will be in action in the event which starts at 9am IST

  • September 29, 2023 08:01
    GOLD for India! - Men’s 50m rifle 3P

    AND THEY HAVE DONE IT! THE INDIAN SHOOTERS HAVE CLINCHED YET ANOTHER GOLD MEDAL!

    Aishwary and Swapnil are through to the individual final, which will happen at 11:30am IST

    REPORT

    Final standings in men’s 50m rifle 3p:

    Screenshot 2023-09-29 080036.png

  • September 29, 2023 07:52
    SILVER for India! - Women’s 10m air pistol

    Another day, another shooting medal! Indian women team up to add a silver to India’s medal tally!

    Palak and Esha are through to the final, which will happen at 9:00am IST

    REPORTFinal standings:

    Screenshot 2023-09-29 075223.png


  • September 29, 2023 07:42
    Men’s 50m rifle 3Ps - Standing - End of series 2

    Tomar: 494, 97 - 591

    Akhil: 489, 98 - 587

    Swapnil: 494, 97 - 591

    Identical finishes from two Indian shooters and they both are almost into the individual final

    They are in top two currently!

    Screenshot 2023-09-29 074350.png

  • September 29, 2023 07:37
    Medals almost assured

    Both men and women teams are poised to take the podium. Top three finish for both teams looks like a strong probability considering women’s team is constantly fluctuating between first two spots

  • September 29, 2023 07:34
    Women’s 10m air pistol - end of series 6

    Esha: 483, 96 - 579

    Palak: 481, 96 - 577

    Divya: 479, 96 - 575

  • September 29, 2023 07:23
    Women’s 10m air pistol - end of series 5

    Esha: 386, 97 - 483

    Palak: 385, 96 - 481

    Divya: 386, 93 - 479

  • September 29, 2023 07:21
    Men’s 50m rifle 3Ps - Standing - End of series 1

    Tomar: 386, 98 - 494

    Akhil: 391, 98 - 489

    Swapnil: 395, 99 - 494

  • September 29, 2023 07:17
    Women’s 10m air pistol - end of series 4

    Esha: 287, 99 - 386

    Palak: 290, 95 - 385

    Divya: 287, 99 - 386

  • September 29, 2023 07:11
    Women’s 10m air pistol - end of series 3

    Esha: 192, 95 - 287

    Palak: 194, 96 - 290

    Divya: 192, 95 - 287

  • September 29, 2023 07:09
    Men’s 50m rifle 3Ps - Prone: end of series 2

    Tomar - 199, 197 - 396

    Akhil - 194, 197 - 391

    Swapnil - 196, 199 - 395

  • September 29, 2023 06:56
    Women’s 10m air pistol - end of series 2

    Esha - 95, 97 - 192

    Palak - 97, 97 - 194

    Divya - 95, 97 - 192

  • September 29, 2023 06:54
    Men’s 50m rifle 3Ps - Prone: end of series 1

    Tomar - 199, 98 - 297

    Akhil - 194, 98 - 292

    Swapnil - 196, 100! - 296

  • September 29, 2023 06:45
    Men’s 50m rifle 3Ps - Kneeling: End of series 2

    Tomar - 99, 100! - 199

    Akhil - 95, 99 - 194

    Swapnil - 98,98 - 196

  • September 29, 2023 06:41
    Women’s 10m air pistol - end of series 1

    Esha - 95

    Palak - 97

    Divya - 95

  • September 29, 2023 06:39
    Men’s 50m rifle 3Ps - Kneeling: End of series 1

    Tomar - 99 points

    Akhil - 95 points

    Swapnil - 98 points

  • September 29, 2023 06:36
    Men’s 50m rifle 3Ps - Kneeling

    Tomar and Swapnil hit three consecutive 10s to get off to a brisk start. Meanwhile, Akhil has two nines and a 10

  • September 29, 2023 06:33
    Women’s 10m air pistol underway

    Palak starts with a nine while Esha Singh hits bullseye to grab all 10 points. Divya shoots 10 as well

  • September 29, 2023 06:31
    Men’s 50m rifle 3Ps- Bib numbers

    Akhil Sheoran - 1135

    Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - 1133

    Swapnil Kusale - 1134

  • September 29, 2023 06:30
    Women’s 10m air pistol - Bib numbers

    Palak - 1147

    Esha Singh - 1148

    Divya Subbaraju - 1149

  • September 29, 2023 06:03
    Indian shooting schedule

    Divya T S, Esha Singh, Palak – W 10m Air Pistol – Individual & Team – Qualification & Final – 06:30 IST

    Aishwary Pratap Sing Tomar, Swapnil Suresh Kusale, Akhil Sheoran – M 50m Rifle 3Ps – – Individual & Team – Qualification & Final – 06:30 IST

    Divya T S, Esha Singh, Palak – W 10m Air Pistol – Individual – Final (If Qualified) – 09:00 IST

    Aishwary Pratap Sing Tomar , Swapnil Suresh Kusale, Akhil Sheoran – M 50m Rifle 3Ps – Individual – Final (If Qualified) – 11:30 IST

  • September 29, 2023 05:44
    ICYMI

    Shooters added another gold to India’s medal tally on September 28. Click the link below to know how that happened:

    Shooting highlights - September 28
  • September 29, 2023 05:32
    Streaming/telecast information

    Shooting events will be live streamed on Sony LIV and might be telecast across Sony Sports Network

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

