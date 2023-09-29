Shooting LIVE score Asian Games updates: Palak wins GOLD, Esha clinches SILVER in women’s 10m air pistol

- September 29, 2023 09:32India sits fourth in medals tally
The gold and silver medals from shooters have helped India climb up the ladder and move to fourth in the medal standings:LIVE medal tally
- September 29, 2023 09:24GOLD AND SILVER FOR INDIA!
Final showdown between Indians!
Palak clinches GOLD while Esha wins SILVER
Final standings:
- September 29, 2023 09:23After 21 shots
1. Palak - 211.7
2. Esha - 209.5
3. Kishmala - 209.2
- September 29, 2023 09:2120 shots up
TWO MEDALS CONFIRMED FOR INDIA!
1. Palak - 201.8
2. Esha Singh - 200.0
3. Kishmala - 199.9
- September 29, 2023 09:1818 shots down
1. Esha - 182.0
2. Esha - 180.1
3. Talat Kishmala (PAK) - 179.9
- September 29, 2023 09:17After 16 shots
The trend continues!
1. Palak - 162.0
2. Esha - 159.7
3. Chiaying Wu (TPE) - 159.5
- September 29, 2023 09:15Palak, Esha continue to lead
14 shots into the final and both the Indian shooters are still top two
Palak is currently first with 141.0 points while Esha is second with 139.6 points
- September 29, 2023 09:11Indian shooters dominate
After series two, Esha is placed first while Palak sits second
- September 29, 2023 09:05Esha 2nd after five shots
With three 10+ shots, Esha Singh sits second after firing five shots
- September 29, 2023 08:57Up next
Just under five minutes to go for the women’s 10m air pistol individual final. Esha Singh and Palak will be in action in the event which starts at 9am IST
- September 29, 2023 08:01GOLD for India! - Men’s 50m rifle 3P
AND THEY HAVE DONE IT! THE INDIAN SHOOTERS HAVE CLINCHED YET ANOTHER GOLD MEDAL!
Aishwary and Swapnil are through to the individual final, which will happen at 11:30am IST
REPORT
Final standings in men’s 50m rifle 3p:
- September 29, 2023 07:52SILVER for India! - Women’s 10m air pistol
Another day, another shooting medal! Indian women team up to add a silver to India’s medal tally!
Palak and Esha are through to the final, which will happen at 9:00am ISTREPORTFinal standings:
- September 29, 2023 07:42Men’s 50m rifle 3Ps - Standing - End of series 2
Tomar: 494, 97 - 591
Akhil: 489, 98 - 587
Swapnil: 494, 97 - 591
Identical finishes from two Indian shooters and they both are almost into the individual final
They are in top two currently!
- September 29, 2023 07:37Medals almost assured
Both men and women teams are poised to take the podium. Top three finish for both teams looks like a strong probability considering women’s team is constantly fluctuating between first two spots
- September 29, 2023 07:34Women’s 10m air pistol - end of series 6
Esha: 483, 96 - 579
Palak: 481, 96 - 577
Divya: 479, 96 - 575
- September 29, 2023 07:23Women’s 10m air pistol - end of series 5
Esha: 386, 97 - 483
Palak: 385, 96 - 481
Divya: 386, 93 - 479
- September 29, 2023 07:21Men’s 50m rifle 3Ps - Standing - End of series 1
Tomar: 386, 98 - 494
Akhil: 391, 98 - 489
Swapnil: 395, 99 - 494
- September 29, 2023 07:17Women’s 10m air pistol - end of series 4
Esha: 287, 99 - 386
Palak: 290, 95 - 385
Divya: 287, 99 - 386
- September 29, 2023 07:11Women’s 10m air pistol - end of series 3
Esha: 192, 95 - 287
Palak: 194, 96 - 290
Divya: 192, 95 - 287
- September 29, 2023 07:09Men’s 50m rifle 3Ps - Prone: end of series 2
Tomar - 199, 197 - 396
Akhil - 194, 197 - 391
Swapnil - 196, 199 - 395
- September 29, 2023 06:56Women’s 10m air pistol - end of series 2
Esha - 95, 97 - 192
Palak - 97, 97 - 194
Divya - 95, 97 - 192
- September 29, 2023 06:54Men’s 50m rifle 3Ps - Prone: end of series 1
Tomar - 199, 98 - 297
Akhil - 194, 98 - 292
Swapnil - 196, 100! - 296
- September 29, 2023 06:45Men’s 50m rifle 3Ps - Kneeling: End of series 2
Tomar - 99, 100! - 199
Akhil - 95, 99 - 194
Swapnil - 98,98 - 196
- September 29, 2023 06:41Women’s 10m air pistol - end of series 1
Esha - 95
Palak - 97
Divya - 95
- September 29, 2023 06:39Men’s 50m rifle 3Ps - Kneeling: End of series 1
Tomar - 99 points
Akhil - 95 points
Swapnil - 98 points
- September 29, 2023 06:36Men’s 50m rifle 3Ps - Kneeling
Tomar and Swapnil hit three consecutive 10s to get off to a brisk start. Meanwhile, Akhil has two nines and a 10
- September 29, 2023 06:33Women’s 10m air pistol underway
Palak starts with a nine while Esha Singh hits bullseye to grab all 10 points. Divya shoots 10 as well
- September 29, 2023 06:31Men’s 50m rifle 3Ps- Bib numbers
Akhil Sheoran - 1135
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - 1133
Swapnil Kusale - 1134
- September 29, 2023 06:30Women’s 10m air pistol - Bib numbers
Palak - 1147
Esha Singh - 1148
Divya Subbaraju - 1149
- September 29, 2023 06:03Indian shooting schedule
Divya T S, Esha Singh, Palak – W 10m Air Pistol – Individual & Team – Qualification & Final – 06:30 IST
Aishwary Pratap Sing Tomar, Swapnil Suresh Kusale, Akhil Sheoran – M 50m Rifle 3Ps – – Individual & Team – Qualification & Final – 06:30 IST
Divya T S, Esha Singh, Palak – W 10m Air Pistol – Individual – Final (If Qualified) – 09:00 IST
Aishwary Pratap Sing Tomar , Swapnil Suresh Kusale, Akhil Sheoran – M 50m Rifle 3Ps – Individual – Final (If Qualified) – 11:30 IST
- September 29, 2023 05:44ICYMI
Shooters added another gold to India’s medal tally on September 28. Click the link below to know how that happened:Shooting highlights - September 28
- September 29, 2023 05:32Streaming/telecast information
Shooting events will be live streamed on Sony LIV and might be telecast across Sony Sports Network
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023: Palak, Esha complete historic one-two in women’s 10m air pistol
- Shooting LIVE score Asian Games updates: Palak wins GOLD, Esha clinches SILVER in women’s 10m air pistol
- Serie A: Roma‘s problems increase with 4-1 loss at promoted Genoa
- Asian Games 2023: Saketh Myneni, Ramkumar Ramanathan win silver in tennis men’s doubles
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 29 LIVE - Palak wins GOLD in Women’s 10m air pistol, Saketh-Ramkumar pair clinches SILVER; India fourth with 30 medals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE