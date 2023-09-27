MagazineBuy Print

Table Tennis LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: India Men’s Doubles R-64, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah in action

Table Tennis Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Sportstar’s updates and scores from the Men’s doubles Rd of 64 and Mixed doubles Rd of 32 matches at Hangzhou 2022.

Updated : Sep 27, 2023 13:28 IST

Team Sportstar
Hangzhou: India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in action against South Korea's Park Ganghyeon during team quarterfinal match of table tennis at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI09_24_2023_RPT363A)
Hangzhou: India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in action against South Korea's Park Ganghyeon during team quarterfinal match of table tennis at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI09_24_2023_RPT363A) | Photo Credit: PTI
Hangzhou: India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in action against South Korea's Park Ganghyeon during team quarterfinal match of table tennis at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI09_24_2023_RPT363A) | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live score and updates from the Table Tennis events at Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou as Indian paddlers participate in the men’s doubles and the mixed doubles.

  • September 27, 2023 13:18
    Live action soon

    The Indian proceedings in Table Tennis will get underway with Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah taking on Thailand’s Napat Thanmathikom and Sitisak Nuchchart in the men’s doubles round of 64. Match starts at 1:30 PM IST.

  • September 27, 2023 13:12
    Previous Table Tennis Results

    Women’s Team lost 2-3 to Thailand in the Round of 16

    Men’s Team lost 0-3 to South Korea in the Quarterfinal

  • September 27, 2023 12:58
    Table Tennis schedule today

    1:30 PM: Men’s Doubles Round of 64- Manav/ Manush

    3:50 PM: Mixed Doubles Round of 32- Sathiyan G/ Manika Batra

    4:25 PM: Mixed Doubles Round of 32- Harmeet/ Sreeja

  • September 27, 2023 12:36
    SILVER for India

    Esha Singh clinches silver in women’s 25m pistol! India now has 21 medals in total.

    Click the links below to stay updated with all the events happening today:

    ASIAN GAMES, SEPTEMBER 27 LIVE UPDATES

    25m PISTOL FINAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • September 27, 2023 12:30
    Streaming/telecast info

    The Sathiyan/Manika round of 32 match will be live streamed on Sony LIV app/website

