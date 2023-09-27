Table Tennis LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: India Men’s Doubles R-64, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah in action

- September 27, 2023 13:18Live action soon
The Indian proceedings in Table Tennis will get underway with Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah taking on Thailand’s Napat Thanmathikom and Sitisak Nuchchart in the men’s doubles round of 64. Match starts at 1:30 PM IST.
- September 27, 2023 13:12Previous Table Tennis Results
Women’s Team lost 2-3 to Thailand in the Round of 16
Men’s Team lost 0-3 to South Korea in the Quarterfinal
- September 27, 2023 12:58Table Tennis schedule today
1:30 PM: Men’s Doubles Round of 64- Manav/ Manush
3:50 PM: Mixed Doubles Round of 32- Sathiyan G/ Manika Batra
4:25 PM: Mixed Doubles Round of 32- Harmeet/ Sreeja
- September 27, 2023 12:36SILVER for India
Esha Singh clinches silver in women’s 25m pistol! India now has 21 medals in total.
