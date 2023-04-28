Athletics

Asian U18 Athletics C’ships: Rezoana shatters Salwa’s championship record on way to gold

Asian U18 Athletics C’ships: Rezoana Mallick Heena clocked 52.98s (Salwa’s old meet record 53.02s) which made her the world’s fastest under-18 quartermiler this year and the fastest Indian woman this season.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 28 April, 2023 20:57 IST
CHENNAI 28 April, 2023 20:57 IST
Rezona Mallick Heena after winning the girls’ 400m gold at the Asian under-18 athletics championship in Tashkent on Friday.

Rezona Mallick Heena after winning the girls’ 400m gold at the Asian under-18 athletics championship in Tashkent on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Asian U18 Athletics C’ships: Rezoana Mallick Heena clocked 52.98s (Salwa’s old meet record 53.02s) which made her the world’s fastest under-18 quartermiler this year and the fastest Indian woman this season.

Rezoana Mallick Heena broke the eight-year-old meet record of Bahrain’s former World champion Salwa Eid Nasser as she won the girls’ 400m gold at the fifth Asian Under-18 Athletics Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Friday.

Also Read
Special Olympics Bharat Athletes scale up preparation for the Berlin Games 2023

The 16-year-old from Nadia in West Bengal, who is coached by Arjun Ajay in Bengaluru, clocked 52.98s (Salwa’s old meet record 53.02s) which made her the world’s fastest under-18 quartermiler this year and the fastest Indian woman this season. Rezoana’s sterling sprint also bettered former Asian silver medallist Jisna Mathew’s under-18 national record (53.14s, 2015).

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s Abinaya Rajarajan clocked a personal best 11.82s while grabbing the girl’s 100m silver in 11.82s. Bahrain’s Lalya Kamal took the gold in 11.77s.

In the boys’ section, India won bronze medals through sprint hurdler Sandeep Vinodkumar Gond (13.80s) and Babendra Singh (10,000m race walk, 43.16.95s).

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Mo Farah announces Great North Run as his final race

Murali Sreeshankar on aiming for an Olympic medal, camaraderie for other jumpers, plans for 2023 season

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Slide shows

Top five moments of the Commonwealth Games

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

In pictures: Best of 2016 Rio Olympics

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us