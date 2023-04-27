Special Olympics Bharat Athletes scale up preparation for the Berlin Games 2023

Over 380 Campers including 177 Special Athletes, from 23 States of India are participating in 15 sports at the National Coaching Camp, supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India. The Camp is being held at the Amity University in Noida with all the sports disciplines organised within the sprawling campus of the University and, Golf being held at the Noida Golf Course.

SO Bharat announced the strength of the delegation in the presence of Padma Shri Rani Rampal, former Captain, of the Indian Hockey Team and Dr Mallika Nadda, Chairperson, SO Bharat, along with the Athletes and Coaches.

This is the third preparatory Camp for India’s participation at the Special Olympics World Summer Games being held in Berlin, Germany in June 2023. The Camp aims to further hone the individual as well as competitive skills of the Athletes to finally face global competition. Sessions of Coaches briefing and training of the Athletes are running parallel to ensure a holistic experience for both, also providing expanded opportunities for engagements between the two. Additionally, Oral health screenings are also being organised on 28 April as part of regular medical screenings that aims to maintain health parameters for an enhanced quality of life.

Rampal gave her best wishes to the athletes: “I feel elated to be a part of such a beautiful endeavour that is showcasing the true beauty of the human spirit on a global stage. Only sports have the power to bring all of us together and shatter any existing barriers. It is great to see the level of facilities that are being provided to the athletes at the National Camp at the University before the World Games as it will not only boost the confidence of our esteemed group of special athletes but also motivate them to achieve their best results.

“I extend my best wishes to the Indian contingent at the Berlin Games 2023 and hope to see them earn many laurels for the country. I also wish to express my gratitude to Special Olympics Bharat and Amity University for inviting me here and allowing me the opportunity to be a part of this special event,” she added.

The SO Bharat chairperson, Dr Nadda also motivated the athletes. She said, “The World Games is an opportunity for the Athletes to demonstrate ability, positivity, and confidence. The world gets to see the beauty of diversity and Inclusion. The National Camp is witnessing our Athletes pushing their limits even further, under the able guidance of our coaches, and gaining more confidence to level global competition. We hope to spread a message of recognising and respecting differences through events such as this, for the whole community here, to develop an attitude of Inclusion.”

SO World Summer Games 2023, Berlin Germany

From 17 – 25 June 2023, Berlin, Germany will welcome 7,000 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners from approximately 190 countries to compete in 26 sports. The athletes will be supported by more than 3,000 coaches and 20,000 volunteers. 202 Athletes and partners and 59 Coaches are gearing up from India to participate in 16 Sports

The Special Olympics World Games offer the opportunity to unite the world like no other event can. Here people with and without disabilities, people of different nations, cultures, political views, and religions meet and can overcome existing prejudices through the power of sport.

What is Special Olympics Bharat?

Special Olympics Bharat is a National Sports Federation accredited by Special Olympics Inc. USA, to conduct sports and development programs all over India.

Special Olympics is a global inclusion movement using sports, health, education, and leadership programs every day around the world to end discrimination against and empower people with intellectual disabilities.

Special Olympics Bharat is recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India as a National Sports Federation for the development of Sports for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities. It is incumbent to inform that Special Olympics and Paralympics are separate entities wherein the former reaches out to Persons with Intellectual Disabilities and, the latter to those with physical challenges.

SO Bharat has over 1.5 million Athletes registered across all the States and Union Territories of India.