India’s Annu Rani made it to the javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on Thursday with a qualification throw of 59.60m.

She finished eighth to reach her second consecutive World Championships final. Annu started off with a foul and her second attempt landed 55.35m far.

Japan’s Haruka Kitaguchi topped Annu’s group (B) with a seasonal best throw of 64.32m. Japan’s Shiying Liu, second in Group B, also registered an SB 63.86m.

More to follow...