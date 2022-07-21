World Athletics Championships 2022: US relay hopes take a hit as Kerley out with injury, Burgin withdraws from 800m with injury

The United States’ relay hopes took a hit on Wednesday as 100 metres champion Fred Kerley will not run in the 4x100 metres relay due to injury.

The Tokyo silver medallist led a U.S. sweep of the 100 metres podium on Saturday but finished sixth in the 200 metres semifinal on Tuesday after grimacing with pain down the final straight.

He told reporters after the race it was “just a cramp” but his agent confirmed a day later that he had sustained a “slight injury” to his quad, leaving him unavailable for the U.S. title defence later this week.

Britain’s Burgin withdraws injured from world 800 metres

Britain’s Max Burgin, the fastest man in the world this year and a real medal hope for the men’s 800 metres, withdrew from the first round heats shortly before they got underway because of an injury, UK Athletics said in a statement.

Burgin, 20, posted his world lead of one minute 43.52 in Finland last month and as a noted front-runner had been hoping to complete a middle distance double for Britain after Jake Wightman won the 1,500 metres on Tuesday.