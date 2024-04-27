MagazineBuy Print

Diamond League: Pole vaulter Duplantis sails to victory in Suzhou, Simbine beats Coleman in 100m

The reigning Olympic champion Armand Duplantis, who cleared 6.24 metres in Xiamen for his eighth world record mark, wrapped up the win in Suzhou with a meet record of 6.00 metres.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 18:57 IST , Suzhou - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Armand Duplantis of Sweden competes in the men’s pole vault finals during the Diamond League event held in Suzhou in eastern China’s Jiangsu province.
Armand Duplantis of Sweden competes in the men’s pole vault finals during the Diamond League event held in Suzhou in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Armand Duplantis of Sweden competes in the men’s pole vault finals during the Diamond League event held in Suzhou in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. | Photo Credit: AP

Sweden’s Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis dominated the men’s pole vault at the Suzhou Diamond League meeting on Saturday, going close to bettering his own world record set last week.

The reigning Olympic champion, who cleared 6.24 metres in Xiamen for his eighth world record mark, wrapped up the win in Suzhou with a meet record of 6.00 metres.

The bar was immediately raised to 6.25m, but it proved too much for the US-born Duplantis, who failed three times at the height, albeit going close on his final effort.

World 100m champion Sha’Carri Richardson suffered another upset in the women’s 200m, with the American coming in third at 23.11 seconds behind Briton Daryll Neita’s winning 22.62 and compatriot Anavia Battle’s 22.99.

“I came here praying and hoping for the win,” said Neita after launching her season heading into the Paris Olympics. “To come out here and win it, in a decent time, in such a strong field, I feel really confident going forward.”

South Africa’s Akani Simbine won the men’s 100 metres in 10.01sec ahead of American Christian Coleman.

ALSO READ | American Christian Coleman believes Usain Bolt’s 100m world record could fall soon

“I expected a better performance but I am fine with today’s result which I achieved my SB today,” said newly-crowned world indoor 60m champion Coleman, who won the blue riband event in Xiamen. “I am prepared for the Olympic Games. I’m going to keep training and improving in the upcoming months.”

Simbine added, “With Coleman, you just need to know that he’s going to come out, (you have to) just stick to the arranged plan, focus on your own race.”

Nigeria’s world record holder Tobi Amusan was disqualified from the women’s 100m hurdles after a false start, with Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico awarded first place in 12.63sec in a photo finish.

Ethiopia’s Mekedes Alemeshete claimed victory in the women’s 5,000m and took the world lead with a new personal best of 14:36.70.

