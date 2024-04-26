MagazineBuy Print

American Christian Coleman believes Usain Bolt’s 100m world record could fall soon

Coleman, a five-time world champion, believes that Usain Bolt’s 100-metres record of 9.58 seconds is within reach and said there are several athletes fast enough to break it.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 16:37 IST , SHANGHAI - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Christian Coleman celebrates after winning the men’s 100m final at the Xiamen Diamond League.
FILE PHOTO: Christian Coleman celebrates after winning the men’s 100m final at the Xiamen Diamond League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Christian Coleman celebrates after winning the men’s 100m final at the Xiamen Diamond League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

American sprinter Christian Coleman believes that Usain Bolt’s 100-metre record of 9.58 seconds that has stood for 15 years is within reach and said there are several athletes fast enough to break it.

“It seems like the times being run, 9.58 is obviously an extraordinary time but honestly I feel like it’s a lot of guys who are competing today who are not that far off, if the track gods see fit for it to happen,” Coleman told reporters on Friday ahead of Saturday’s Shanghai Diamond League meet.

“But it has to be perfect conditions, on the right day, the right competition and the right venue... if you’re focusing on running properly, like executing a good race, I feel like those type of magical moments happen.

“I feel like it’s in my wheelhouse, but I don’t try to put too much emphasis or thought on it. I try to just focus on the next practice, the next rep, the next meet and just trying to improve and get better and better and the times will come.”

Jamaica’s Bolt set his 100m record in Berlin in 2009. American Tyson Gay is the second quickest after Bolt with a time of 9.69 set in Shanghai the same year.

ALSO READ |Iconic shared Olympic gold moment will not be repeated, says Barshim

Christian Miller, a 17-year-old from the U.S., ran 9.93 - the fastest time in the world this year - at a high school meet in Florida last weekend.

Coleman, a five-time world champion who has a 100m personal best of 9.76 set in 2019, takes on U.S. rival Fred Kerley, silver medallist in the 100m at the Tokyo Olympics, for the first time this outdoor season at the Shanghai Diamond League meet on Saturday.

“I’m the fittest I’ve ever been,” said Kerley, who clocked his quickest 100m of 9.76 in 2022. “I’m learning how to run the 100 still, me and my coaches are working on the phases of the races instead of just running the race like I always have.”

The 28-year-old Coleman raced to gold in the 60m at the world indoor championships earlier this season in Glasgow.

