Gold for Ranvir, Ekta, Anurag and Pavana at Asian under-20 athletics championships

Ranvir, from Gujarat, clocked 9:22.67s for the men’s title while Madhya Pradesh’s Ekta won the women’s gold in 10:31.95s. Karnataka’s Pavana Nagaraj produced a personal best 6.32m to take the women’s long jump gold while UP’s Anurag Singh Kaler won the men’s shot put title (19.23m).

Published : Apr 25, 2024 22:14 IST , KOCHI - 1 MIN READ

Stan Rayan
Ranvir Kumar Singh wins 3000m steeple chase gold at the Asian under-20 athletics championships.
Ranvir Kumar Singh wins 3000m steeple chase gold at the Asian under-20 athletics championships.
Ranvir Kumar Singh wins 3000m steeple chase gold at the Asian under-20 athletics championships.

Ranvir Kumar Singh and junior National record-holder Ekta Pradeep Dey won the men’s and women’s 3000m steeple chase gold at the Asian under-20 athletics championships in Dubai on Thursday.

Ranvir, from Gujarat, clocked 9:22.67s for the men’s title while Madhya Pradesh’s Ekta played a patient waiting game and won the women’s gold in 10:31.95s.

Pavana Nagaraj wins gold at the Asian under-20 athletics championships in Dubai.
Pavana Nagaraj wins gold at the Asian under-20 athletics championships in Dubai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Pavana Nagaraj wins gold at the Asian under-20 athletics championships in Dubai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Meanwhile Karnataka’s Pavana Nagaraj produced a personal best 6.32m to take the women’s long jump gold while UP’s Anurag Singh Kaler won the men’s shot put title (19.23m) with defending champion Siddarth Choudhary (19.02) taking the bronze.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh’s Vinod Singh (men’s 5000m, 14:09.44s) and Punjab’s Amanat Kamboj (women’s discus, 50.45m) won silver medals. Nikita Kumari, the junior Federation Cup women’s discus throw champion with 50.17m in Lucknow last month, was fourth with 46.84m.

There were two bronze medals too, from Delhi’s Aman Chaudhary in the men’s 400m (47.53s) and from Haryana’s junior national record holder Aarti in the women’s 10,000m race walk.

Aarti achieved the qualification standard for the under-20 Worlds with her time of 47:45.33s (entry standard 49cs Championships qualification time of 49 minutes.

There was some disappointment in the women’s 400m with Anushka Kumbhar (56.52s) and junior Federation Cup champion Sai Sangeetha Dodla (57.26s) finishing fifth and seventh respectively. Both had clocked much faster timings in Lucknow last month.

