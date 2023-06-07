Magazine

Asian U20 Athletics Championship: Laxita, women’s 4x400m relay team win gold; Mehdi bags men’s 1500m bronze

India’s Laxita Vinod Sandila won gold in women’s 1500m at the Asian U20 Athletics Championship 2023 in Yecheon on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 15:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Laxita Vinod Sandila wins gold in women’s 1500m.
Laxita Vinod Sandila wins gold in women’s 1500m. | Photo Credit: Twitter | AFI
Laxita Vinod Sandila wins gold in women’s 1500m. | Photo Credit: Twitter | AFI

India’s Laxita Vinod Sandila won gold in women’s 1500m at the Asian U20 Athletics Championship 2023 in Yecheon on Wednesday.

Laxita touched the finish line with a time of 4:24.23 secs.

The Indian women’s 4x400m relay team also stormed through the field taking the gold clocking 3:40.491 secs. However, the men’s team were not able to hold to their lead and could only win silver with a time of 3:08.787- secs.

Borrowed pole and newly minted friendship: How Sunil won Junior Asian decathlon gold

In the men’s 1500m event, Mehdi Hasan bagged bronze with a time of 3:56.01 secs.

Shivaji Parashu Madappagoudra edged out Korea’s Kim Taehun by seconds to win silver. The Indian’s time of 14:49.058 beat the Korean’s 14:49.555. Nagashima Sonata of Japan won gold.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sunil Kumar scored 7003 points and clinched gold in men’s decathlon.

Apart from Sunil’s heroics, Pooja clinched women’s high jump silver after finishing with a 1.82m jump while Bushra Khan, secured silver in women’s 3000m race. In the women’s 4x100m relay, India secured bronze with a time of 45.36s.

At present, India stands third in the medals tally behind Japan and China with 18 medals including six gold, six silver and six bronze.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
