Athletes resume training at Kanteerava Stadium

After a long hiatus, track and field athletes have resumed training at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. The stadium, managed by Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) and used intermittently recently as a COVID quarantine centre, was shut for sports training for nearly three months.

Not many athletes, however, jumped at the chance to return to training. Fears surrounding the dreaded coronavirus meant that only a small number of athletes visited the stadium on Monday. Another deterrent was that only the 200m track was available for training, as other sections are being relaid and not available for use.

Some coaches have advised their academy wards to avoid training until the end of the month. Athletes were advised to wear masks when not training. Security guards were tasked with checking identity cards before allowing athletes into the premises.