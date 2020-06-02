More Sports Athletics Athletics Olympic champion Spotakova shines as athletics get 'Back on Track' Athletics sprang back to life at 173 venues in Czech Republic on Monday as professionals and kids returned to the track under the 'Back on Track' project. AFP Kladno, Czech Republic 02 June, 2020 10:16 IST Barbora Spotakova won the women's javelin with a throw of 63.69 metres in her first competition since the coronavirus pandemic. She holds the javelin world record with 72.28 metres. - Reuters AFP Kladno, Czech Republic 02 June, 2020 10:16 IST Two-time Olympic javelin champion Barbora Spotakova stole the show as athletics returned to business across the Czech Republic on Monday, following a drawn-out break due to the coronavirus pandemic.Athletes were banned from tracks, helplessly watching the Tokyo Olympics being postponed until next year and the European Championships cancelled.RELATED| Sebastian Coe urges kids to take up sport to battle coronavirus But the sport sprang back to life at 173 Czech venues on Monday as both professionals and kids returned to competition under the Czech Athletic Federation's 'Back on Track' project.“I really like this idea and obviously it has made quite a splash,” the 38-year-old Spotakova, who holds the javelin world record with 72.28 metres, told AFP.“I think we even showed a decent performance, the corona crisis didn't derail us and in spite of everything we're pretty well prepared,” she added after winning women's javelin in the city of Kladno northwest of Prague with 63.69 metres.RELATED| Most sportspersons wary of returning to outdoor training “I was really looking forward to competing because I've been training for a very long time and I know I can perform, but I wanted to test it,” said Spotakova, who won javelin golds at Beijing 2008 and London 2012 and a bronze in Rio in 2016.Looking forward to the prospect of competing in Tokyo at the age of 39, she said: “I feel I'm in a good shape. I only hope it will last, a year perhaps?” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.