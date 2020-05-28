More Sports Athletics Athletics Rome Diamond League goes home The Italian athletics federation said the meeting can return to its original home after Euro 2020 was binned due to the coronavirus. PTI Rome 28 May, 2020 11:41 IST The meeting won’t go to the Olympic Stadium but to the Stadio dei Marmi. (Representative Image) - AFP PTI Rome 28 May, 2020 11:41 IST Rome’s Diamond League meeting, which had been shifted to Naples when the Olympic Stadium was earmarked for the European football championships, will now be held in the capital city after all.The Italian athletics federation said on Wednesday the meeting, named in honour of former Olympic champion Pietro Mennea, can return to its original home after Euro 2020 was binned due to the coronavirus.It will be held in Rome on September 17.However, the meeting won’t go to the Olympic Stadium but to the Stadio dei Marmi (Stadium of the Marbles) instead.“It will be the Golden Gala of the Italians, but this doesn’t mean that there will be no foreign protagonists,” said Alfio Gomi, president of the Italian athletics federation.He added he hoped the event could be held with spectators.“We are not thinking of closed doors, but of wide open doors,” he said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.