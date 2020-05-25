More Sports Athletics Athletics Pakistan's three medallists from SAG 2019 fail dope test According to a source in the Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation, two of them had won gold and one was a bronze medal winner in the track and field events. PTI Karachi 25 May, 2020 22:20 IST Pakistan had won 132 medals, including 32 gold during the Games, held in Nepal in December. - REPRESENTATIONAL PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES PTI Karachi 25 May, 2020 22:20 IST Pakistan’s three medallists from the 2019 South Asian Games, held in Nepal, have flunked dope test and are facing bans up to four years, sources said on Monday.According to a reliable source in the Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation, two of the athletes had won gold medals and one was a bronze medal winner in the track and field events.“Their names are being kept confidential but the federation recently got reports of the dope tests and all three have come positive,” the source said.The source added that the due process under WADA laws will be followed and the athletes will be given a fair chance to clear themselves.“If they fail to do so they could face bans up to four years each depending on the circumstances,” the source said.The source said banned substances have been found in the athletes’ samples.Pakistan had won 132 medals, including 32 gold during the Games, held in Nepal in December. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.