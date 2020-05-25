Pakistan's three medallists from SAG 2019 fail dope test

Pakistan’s three medallists from the 2019 South Asian Games, held in Nepal, have flunked dope test and are facing bans up to four years, sources said on Monday.

According to a reliable source in the Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation, two of the athletes had won gold medals and one was a bronze medal winner in the track and field events.

“Their names are being kept confidential but the federation recently got reports of the dope tests and all three have come positive,” the source said.

The source added that the due process under WADA laws will be followed and the athletes will be given a fair chance to clear themselves.

“If they fail to do so they could face bans up to four years each depending on the circumstances,” the source said.

The source said banned substances have been found in the athletes’ samples.

Pakistan had won 132 medals, including 32 gold during the Games, held in Nepal in December.