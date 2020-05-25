Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr passes away

Indian hockey legend Balbir Singh Dosanjh (popularly known as Balbir Senior) breathed his last at the age of 95 on Monday after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks. The triple-Olympic champion was hospitalised in Mohali on May 8 and has been on ventilator support.

In January last year, Balbir Sr. was discharged from PGI after spending 108 days in the hospital, where he underwent treatment for bronchial pneumonia.

A forward par excellence, Balbir Sr. was one of the most decorated athletes in Indian sports history with Olympic gold medals in 1948, 1952 and 1956 Games. He also coached the Indian team to its first and only World Cup win in 1975 in Malaysia.

His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men’s hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten. He had scored five goals in India’s 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the gold medal match of the 1952 Helsinki Games. Under his captaincy, India scored 38 goals and conceded none on its way to the gold medal in 1956 Melbourne Olympics.

However, for Balbir, the victory in the 1948 London Olympics remained as the greatest moment of his career as it India's first Games as an independent nation where it beat England 4-0 in the final.

"There was no greater joy for me than seeing the tri-colour going up. The National Anthem and the fact that we beat our rulers (British) on their home soil to win and retain the Olympic hockey gold can never be forgotten. Never," Balbir Sr. told Sportstar, during an interview in February.

In his illustrious playing career from 1947-1958, Balbir Sr. won 61 international caps and scored a whopping 246 goals.

For his monumental contributions to the game, Balbir Sr. was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in 1957 and was conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Life Time Achievement Award by Hockey India in 2015. In 2012, Balbir Sr became the only Asian male and only Indian among 16 athletes to be chosen as “Iconic Olympians” by the International Olympic Committee across the modern Olympics’ history.

He is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, and Gurbir.