MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Gukesh vs Alireza Firouzja LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 13 match updates

FIDE Candidates 2024: India’s D. Gukesh takes on France’s Alireza Firouzja in the 13th round. 

Updated : Apr 21, 2024 00:23 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s D. Gukesh takes on France’s Alireza Firouzja in the 13th round. 
India’s D. Gukesh takes on France’s Alireza Firouzja in the 13th round.  | Photo Credit: Sportstar
infoIcon

India’s D. Gukesh takes on France’s Alireza Firouzja in the 13th round.  | Photo Credit: Sportstar

India’s D. Gukesh takes on France’s Alireza Firouzja in the 13th round of the FIDE Candidates tournament at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Sunday.

Check out the board below to follow all moves from the match

Round 13 Pairings

Open

Ian Nepomniachtchi - Hikaru Nakamura

Praggnanandhaa R - Fabiano Caruana

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Nijat Abasov

Gukesh D - Alireza Firouzja

Women’s

Nurgyul Salimova - Kateryna Lagno

Tan Zhongyi - Aleksandra Goryachkina

Humpy Koneru - Anna Muzychuk

Vaishali Rameshbabu - Lei Tingjie

TOURNAMENT FORMAT

Both the Candidates and the Women’s Candidates are a double round-robin tournament with each player playing the rest of the field twice in a total of 14 rounds.

Players get 1 point for a win, ½ point for a draw and 0 points for a loss.

TIME CONTROL

The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.

PRIZE MONEY

The prize money for the open category is €48,000 (INR 43.48 Lakh) for first place, €36,000 for second place, and €24,000 for third place (with players on the same number of points sharing prize money, irrespective of tie-breaks), plus €3,500 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €500,000.

In the women’s candidates, the prize money is half that of the open category, with the winner getting €24,000, €18,000 for second place, and €12,000 for third place.

In addition, €1,750 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €250,000.

Related Topics

Candidates 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 13: Gukesh takes on Firouzja; Vidit up against Abasov; Praggnanandhaa vs Caruana; Humpy, Vaishali in action
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gukesh vs Alireza Firouzja LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 13 match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vidit Gujrathi vs Nijat Abasov LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 13 match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Praggnanandhaa vs Fabiano Caruana LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 13 match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Candidates 2024: With two round remaining, China’s Tan and Lei occupy top spots
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Gukesh vs Alireza Firouzja LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 13 match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vidit Gujrathi vs Nijat Abasov LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 13 match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Praggnanandhaa vs Fabiano Caruana LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 13 match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 13: Gukesh takes on Firouzja; Vidit up against Abasov; Praggnanandhaa vs Caruana; Humpy, Vaishali in action
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Candidates 2024: With two round remaining, China’s Tan and Lei occupy top spots
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 13: Gukesh takes on Firouzja; Vidit up against Abasov; Praggnanandhaa vs Caruana; Humpy, Vaishali in action
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gukesh vs Alireza Firouzja LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 13 match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vidit Gujrathi vs Nijat Abasov LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 13 match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Praggnanandhaa vs Fabiano Caruana LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 13 match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Candidates 2024: With two round remaining, China’s Tan and Lei occupy top spots
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment