Praggnanandhaa vs Fabiano Caruana LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 13 match updates

India’s R. Praggnanandhaa takes on USA’s Fabiano Caruana in the 13th round of the FIDE Candidates tournament at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Sunday.
Round 13 Pairings
Open
Ian Nepomniachtchi - Hikaru Nakamura
Praggnanandhaa R - Fabiano Caruana
Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Nijat Abasov
Gukesh D - Alireza Firouzja
Women’s
Nurgyul Salimova - Kateryna Lagno
Tan Zhongyi - Aleksandra Goryachkina
Humpy Koneru - Anna Muzychuk
Vaishali Rameshbabu - Lei Tingjie
TOURNAMENT FORMAT
Both the Candidates and the Women’s Candidates are a double round-robin tournament with each player playing the rest of the field twice in a total of 14 rounds.
Players get 1 point for a win, ½ point for a draw and 0 points for a loss.
TIME CONTROL
The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.
For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.
PRIZE MONEY
The prize money for the open category is €48,000 (INR 43.48 Lakh) for first place, €36,000 for second place, and €24,000 for third place (with players on the same number of points sharing prize money, irrespective of tie-breaks), plus €3,500 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €500,000.
In the women’s candidates, the prize money is half that of the open category, with the winner getting €24,000, €18,000 for second place, and €12,000 for third place.
In addition, €1,750 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €250,000.
