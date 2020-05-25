More Sports Hockey Hockey Balbir Singh Sr was one of the finest to have played the sport - Zafar Iqbal Former Indian hockey team captain Zafar Iqbal pays his tributes to the iconic Balbir Singh Sr, who passed away on Monday. Zafar Iqbal Chennai 25 May, 2020 12:21 IST Three-time Olympic gold medallist Balbir Singh Sr was regarded as the greatest-ever centre forward to have graced the hockey field. - AKHILESH KUMAR Zafar Iqbal Chennai 25 May, 2020 12:21 IST Balbir ji had a happy-go-lucky approach, always smiling. He was one of the finest human beings to have played the sport. One of the main pillars of Indian hockey, we all looked up to him as a player, coach, manager and a friend. Given the 1975 World Cup win under his helm, and the three Olympic golds he won as a player, I would call him Dhyan Chand of independent India. RELATED| Balbir Singh Sr: His hockey stick was a magician’s wand His demeanour was an example in itself: always mentally calm and never losing his cool on or off the field. His coaching ethos revolved around team unity. He always said anything is possible if we played as a unit.Balbir ji was also very diet conscious and paid a lot of attention to his fitness. He never asked us directly to keep a tab on what we ate...perhaps he was hoping we would watch and learn! (smiles). GALLERY: Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures One of his biggest compliments, one that I'll cherish forever, came in 1982 when he watched me score a goal against a formidable opponent and said, 'Your hitting reminds me of my playing days.' Can you imagine a triple Olympic gold medallist and one of the pioneers of the sport saying that to me? It was a priceless moment.As told to Ayan Acharya Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos