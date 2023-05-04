Athletics

Commonwealth Games medallists Avinash Sable and Tejaswin Shankar to train abroad

The Centre also approved jumpers Jeswin Aldrin, Praveen Chithravel, and T. Selva Prabhu’s proposal for training and competitions in Greece, Italy, and France respectively.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 04 May, 2023 17:39 IST
While Sable will head to Rabat, Morocco for an eight-day training camp ahead of Rabat Diamond League, Tejaswin will head to Freeport, Bahamas.

While Sable will head to Rabat, Morocco for an eight-day training camp ahead of Rabat Diamond League, Tejaswin will head to Freeport, Bahamas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images / Reuters

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS)’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved Commonwealth Games (CWG) medallists Avinash Sable and Tejaswin Shankar’s proposals to train and compete abroad.

While Sable, who is currently training in Colorado Springs under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding will head to Rabat, Morocco for an eight-day training camp ahead of Rabat Diamond League, Tejaswin will head to Freeport, Bahamas.

He (Tejaswin) will then go to -Tucson, Arizona to compete in USATF Throws Festival in Bahamas and NACAC New Life Invitational in Arizona.

Also Read
Spotlight on Neeraj Chopra, Eldhose Paul in Diamond League opener in Doha

During the meeting, MOC also approved jumpers Jeswin Aldrin, Praveen Chithravel, and T. Selva Prabhu’s proposal for training and competitions in Greece, Italy, and France respectively.

While Jeswin will train in Athens, Greece, and then compete in International Jumping Meeting “Filahtlitikos Kallithea” and Venizelia - Chania International Meeting, Praveen will first train in Athens, Greece, compete in International Jumping Meeting “Filahtlitikos Kallithea” and then move to Florence, Italy to prepare for the Golden Gala Diamond League.

Meanwhile, T. Selva Prabhu first head to train and compete in Greece, before heading to Paris, France for further training.

All athletes’ expenses would be covered under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding and would cover their Airfare, Visa Fees, Medical Insurance, Local Transport costs, Boarding & Lodging fees, and Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) amongst other expenses.

