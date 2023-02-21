Duplantis to skip Euro indoor athletics in Turkey: association

Swedish pole vault world record-holder Armand Duplantis will not defend his title at next month’s European Indoor Athletics Championships in Istanbul, the Swedish Athletics Association said.

The 23-year-old star was among five athletes eligible to compete at the games who have decided not to participate, the association said in a statement late on Monday.

“I had of course hoped that he would participate. At the same time I have 100 percent confidence that his planning is correct with regards to his goals and his focus on being as good as possible when it counts the most,” team captain Kajsa Bergqvist said in the statement.

“I have been aware since December that the European Indoor Championship is not a high priority for Armand. He told me already then that his main focus was very clearly on the outdoor season,” Bergqvist continued.

Relations between Turkey and Sweden have soured over the past year as Ankara has refused to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership, accusing the Nordic country of providing a safe haven for what it considers “terrorists”, especially members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

In recent weeks, relations have been strained even further following anti-Turkey protests in Sweden, including the hanging of an effigy portraying Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the burning of a Koran in front of Turkey’s embassy in Stockholm.

Sweden’s foreign ministry has warned that Swedish citizens and interests risked being targeted in Turkey and has advised Swedes travelling to the country to exercise caution.

But Duplantis’ decision was not due to safety concerns, Swedish Athletics Association secretary general Stefan Olsson told AFP.

“My understanding is that this is 100 percent related to considerations from an athletic perspective and it’s not at all unusual that people sit out an indoor championship,” Olsson said.

A Swedish team of 15 to 18 athletes will compete in the games, with a final line-up to be presented on Wednesday, the association said.