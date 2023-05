Jyothi Yarraji improved her own meet record in the women’s 100m hurdles heats at the 26th National Federation Cup athletics championships in Ranchi on Tuesday.

She ran the heats in 13.18 seconds to improve her Fed Cup record of 13.43 seconds, set in 2022.

Tejas Ashok Shirse also scripted a new meet record in the men’s 110m hurdles. He clocked 13.61 seconds to improve previous record of 13.65 seconds set by Siddhanth Thingalaya in Patiala in 2012.

More to follow....