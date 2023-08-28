MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Athletics Championships 2023: Stunning Femke Bol finish takes Dutch to women’s 4x400m gold

Bol, who fell just short of the finishing line in the 4x400m mixed relay on opening night, overhauled Britain’s Nicole Yeargin and then edged Jamaica’s Stacey Ann Williams on the line.

Published : Aug 28, 2023 02:19 IST , BUDAPEST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
From left to right: Gold medalists Femke Bol, Eveline Saalberg, Cathelijn Peeters and Lieke Klaver of Netherlands celebrate after winning the Women’s 4x400m Relay Final during the World Athletics Championships on Sunday in Budapest, Hungary.
From left to right: Gold medalists Femke Bol, Eveline Saalberg, Cathelijn Peeters and Lieke Klaver of Netherlands celebrate after winning the Women’s 4x400m Relay Final during the World Athletics Championships on Sunday in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

From left to right: Gold medalists Femke Bol, Eveline Saalberg, Cathelijn Peeters and Lieke Klaver of Netherlands celebrate after winning the Women’s 4x400m Relay Final during the World Athletics Championships on Sunday in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Femke Bol produced an astonishing final leg to snatch gold for the Netherlands in a thrilling women’s 4x400 metres relay on Sunday, the final event of the World Championships.

Anchor Bol took the baton in third place, almost 20 metres adrift of leaders Jamaica and behind Britain and was still well adrift of both going into the final straight.

Bol, who fell just short of the finishing line in the 4x400m mixed relay on opening night then won individual gold in the 400m hurdles, overhauled Britain’s Nicole Yeargin and then edged Jamaica’s Stacey Ann Williams on the line.

The Dutch clocked 3:20.72s, Jamaica’s second successive silver came in 3:20.88, with Britain taking bronze in 3.21.04

“The first three legs went so well, I felt like I had to finish as strongly as I could,” said Bol.

“I wanted to stay patient, but in the last metres I said ‘no, we have to take it’.

“It was one of my most important runs ever but it is the first time we are world champions so it applies for all of us. Every tenth and hundredth of a second was needed. We had good exchanges and still barely won it.”

ALSO READ | World Athletics Championships 2023: Stunning Femke Bol finish takes Dutch to women’s 4x400m gold

Third leg Cathelijn Peeters spoke for most of the captivated crowd when she said: “To be honest I was already happy with a bronze, then I realised we might win a silver and was shocked at the end with the gold.”

The United States women, who had won seven of the last eight World Championships and the last seven Olympic golds, was absent after being disqualified after a botched baton changeover in the semifinals.

Related stories

Related Topics

Femke Bol /

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra becomes world champion in javelin throw
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Stunning Femke Bol finish takes Dutch to women’s 4x400m gold
    Reuters
  3. Roberto Mancini appointed Saudi Arabia coach two weeks after quitting job in charge of Italy
    AP
  4. Former Pakistan captain and ex-PM Imran Khan discharged from murder charges, says lawyer
    Reuters
  5. VIDEO: Narine becomes first to receive red card in Cricket
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Neeraj Chopra wants to have fun as he takes on the world again
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Moraa beats favourites Hodgkinson, Mu for 800m gold
    Reuters
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: USA claims crushing victory in men’s 4x400m relay
    Reuters
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Mahuchikh wins maiden gold in high jump
    Reuters
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: Yavi wins women’s 3,000 steeplechase gold with last-lap surge
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra becomes world champion in javelin throw
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Stunning Femke Bol finish takes Dutch to women’s 4x400m gold
    Reuters
  3. Roberto Mancini appointed Saudi Arabia coach two weeks after quitting job in charge of Italy
    AP
  4. Former Pakistan captain and ex-PM Imran Khan discharged from murder charges, says lawyer
    Reuters
  5. VIDEO: Narine becomes first to receive red card in Cricket
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment