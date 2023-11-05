MagazineBuy Print

Hyderabad half-marathon: Ramesh win’s men title, Prajakta clinches women’s crown

Cricketing legend and Brand Ambassador of Ageas Federal Life Insurance, Sachin Tendulkar, flagged off the events which featured more than 8000 runners.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 13:53 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, chief national badminton coach P. Gopi Chand, Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla with medallists at the Ageas Federal Life Insurance Hyderabad half-marathon in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, chief national badminton coach P. Gopi Chand, Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla with medallists at the Ageas Federal Life Insurance Hyderabad half-marathon in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, chief national badminton coach P. Gopi Chand, Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla with medallists at the Ageas Federal Life Insurance Hyderabad half-marathon in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telangana’s B. Ramesh Chandra and Maharashtra’s Prajakta Godbole clinched honours in men’s and women’s categories respectively in the Ageas Federal Life Insurance Hyderabad half-marathon here on Sunday.

Ramesh Chandra clocked 21.1 kms in one hour 13 minutes and 10 seconds to be crowned the champion while Satish Kumar (1.15:50) and Piyush Masane (1.16:56) finished second and third respectively.

In women’s section, 28-year-old Prajakta re-asserted her reputation as one of India’s top distance runners with a timing of one hour 23 minutes and 45 seconds with Preenu Yadav (1.24.46) and Tejaswini Umbkane (1.25:11) finished second and third respectively.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, chief national badminton coach P. Gopi Chand, Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla with medallists at the Ageas Federal Life Insurance Hyderabad half-marathon in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, chief national badminton coach P. Gopi Chand, Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla with medallists at the Ageas Federal Life Insurance Hyderabad half-marathon in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, chief national badminton coach P. Gopi Chand, Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla with medallists at the Ageas Federal Life Insurance Hyderabad half-marathon in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Earlier, cricketing legend and Brand Ambassador of Ageas Federal Life Insurance, Sachin Tendulkar, flagged off the events which featured more than 8000 runners.

Sachin, along with P. Gopi Chand, chief national badminton coach, felicitated the winners. “I congratulate the winners of this edition of the Hyderabad Half Marathon. I am pleased to see such an impressive turnout and congratulate not just the winners, but everyone who participated across all the categories with the determination to Run Ageless, Run Fearless,” Tendulkar said.

“It is our pleasure to be part of the HHM as title sponsor. Our goal is to make it even bigger in future editions so that a fearless culture of running seeps in among the youth,” Vighnesh Shahane, MD & CEO, Ageas Federal Life Insurance, said.

“We thank all the participants and encourage the enthusiasts to keep running through the year,” he added.

The Timed 10K was a straight fight between Chetan Kumar (0.34:21) and Bharat Singh (0.35:13) for the most part, before Chetan surged into the lead to take the crown. Nikhil Erigila (0.35:24) came in a commendable third.

Among women, Sheelu Yadav (0.41:34) was the clear winner, taking the title with a big margin of 7 minutes. Muskan (0.48:29) and Yankey Dukpa (0.50:04) finished second and third.

RESULTS
Half Marathon
Men: 1. B Ramesh Chandra 1:13.10, 2. Satish Kumar 1:15:50, 3. Piyush Masane 1:16:56.
Women: 1. Prajakta Godbole 1:23:45, 2. Preenu Yadav 1:24:46, 3. Tejaswini Umbkane 1:25:11
10K
Men: 1. Chetan Kumar 0.34:21, 2. Bharat Singh 0.35:13, 3. Nikhil Erigila 0.35:24.
Women: 1. Sheelu Yadav 0.41:34, 2. Muskan 0.48:29, 3. Yankey Dukpa 0.50:04.

