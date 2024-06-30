Paris 2024: India fails to qualify for 4x400m mixed relay despite new National Record at Inter-State Championships

Indian quartet of Muhammad Anas, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Muhammad Ajmal, and Kiran Pahal set a new National Record of 3:12.87s in 4x400m mixed relay at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Panchkula on Sunday.
However, the record-breaking effort was not enough for the country to put itself back in contention via the world rankings route for a spot at Paris Olympics.
India required to clock under 3:11.88s to go past Kenya and move into one of the two spots available through the world rankings.
India fielded two teams - Team A comprised Anas, Jyothika, Ajmal and Kiran while B had T. Santhosh Kumar, R. Vithya Ramraj, Amoj Jacob and Subha Venkatesan - with Sri Lanka and Maldives being the other national quartets.
Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Delhi state teams filled the rest of the lanes.
India B clocked 3:14.22s, a whisker away from the previous National Record of 3:14.12s set earlier this year at the Asian Relay Championships in Bangkok, Thailand where the team comprised Ajmal, Jyothika, Amoj and Subha.
Latest on Sportstar
- England vs Slovakia LIVE Score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ENG 0-1 SVK; Foden’s equaliser ruled out by VAR after Ivan Schranz gives Slovakia lead
- IND vs SA, Barbados Weather Live Update: No rain expected during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final
- Anshu Malik suffers shoulder strain during training, WFI seeks status report from wrestler
- Spain vs Georgia LIVE score, Euro 2024 round of 16: When, where to watch ESP v GEO; Match updates; Kick off at 12:30 AM IST
- Who after Rohit Sharma? A look at top contenders for Indian T20I captaincy after T20 World Cup 2024 win
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE