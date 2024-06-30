MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024: India fails to qualify for 4x400m mixed relay despite new National Record at Inter-State Championships

Indian quartet of Muhammad Anas, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Muhammad Ajmal, and Kiran Pahal set a new National Record of 3:12.87s in 4x400m mixed relay at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships on Sunday.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 21:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
From left to right: Kiran Pahal, Muhammad Ajmal, Jyothika Sri Dandi and Muhammad Anas.
From left to right: Kiran Pahal, Muhammad Ajmal, Jyothika Sri Dandi and Muhammad Anas. | Photo Credit: AFI/ YouTube Screenshot
infoIcon

From left to right: Kiran Pahal, Muhammad Ajmal, Jyothika Sri Dandi and Muhammad Anas. | Photo Credit: AFI/ YouTube Screenshot

Indian quartet of Muhammad Anas, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Muhammad Ajmal, and Kiran Pahal set a new National Record of 3:12.87s in 4x400m mixed relay at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Panchkula on Sunday.

However, the record-breaking effort was not enough for the country to put itself back in contention via the world rankings route for a spot at Paris Olympics.

India required to clock under 3:11.88s to go past Kenya and move into one of the two spots available through the world rankings.

Final results of the 4x400m mixed relay at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Panchkula on Saturday.
Final results of the 4x400m mixed relay at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Panchkula on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFI/ YouTube Screenshot
lightbox-info

Final results of the 4x400m mixed relay at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Panchkula on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFI/ YouTube Screenshot

India fielded two teams - Team A comprised Anas, Jyothika, Ajmal and Kiran while B had T. Santhosh Kumar, R. Vithya Ramraj, Amoj Jacob and Subha Venkatesan - with Sri Lanka and Maldives being the other national quartets.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Delhi state teams filled the rest of the lanes.

India B clocked 3:14.22s, a whisker away from the previous National Record of 3:14.12s set earlier this year at the Asian Relay Championships in Bangkok, Thailand where the team comprised Ajmal, Jyothika, Amoj and Subha.

Related Topics

Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi /

Kiran Pahal /

Muhammad Anas /

Paris Olympics /

National Inter-State Athletics Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Slovakia LIVE Score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ENG 0-1 SVK; Foden’s equaliser ruled out by VAR after Ivan Schranz gives Slovakia lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA, Barbados Weather Live Update: No rain expected during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Anshu Malik suffers shoulder strain during training, WFI seeks status report from wrestler
    PTI
  4. Spain vs Georgia LIVE score, Euro 2024 round of 16: When, where to watch ESP v GEO; Match updates; Kick off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Who after Rohit Sharma? A look at top contenders for Indian T20I captaincy after T20 World Cup 2024 win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. National Inter-State Championships 2024: Hurdler Tejas Shirse sets new meet record, Sahil Silwal wins javelin gold with final attempt
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Paris 2024: India fails to qualify for 4x400m mixed relay despite new National Record at Inter-State Championships
    Team Sportstar
  3. National Inter-State Athletics Championships: Kartik Karkera - doctor by profession, runner by passion with eyes on Asian Games 2026
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Sha’Carri Richardson Paris Olympic double bid over as Noah Lyles marches on
    AFP
  5. National Inter-State Championships: Sable betters own meet record, Kushare consolidates Paris Olympics spot
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Slovakia LIVE Score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ENG 0-1 SVK; Foden’s equaliser ruled out by VAR after Ivan Schranz gives Slovakia lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA, Barbados Weather Live Update: No rain expected during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Anshu Malik suffers shoulder strain during training, WFI seeks status report from wrestler
    PTI
  4. Spain vs Georgia LIVE score, Euro 2024 round of 16: When, where to watch ESP v GEO; Match updates; Kick off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Who after Rohit Sharma? A look at top contenders for Indian T20I captaincy after T20 World Cup 2024 win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment