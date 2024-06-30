Paris 2024: India fails to qualify for 4x400m mixed relay despite new National Record at Inter-State Championships

Indian quartet of Muhammad Anas, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Muhammad Ajmal, and Kiran Pahal set a new National Record of 3:12.87s in 4x400m mixed relay at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Panchkula on Sunday.

However, the record-breaking effort was not enough for the country to put itself back in contention via the world rankings route for a spot at Paris Olympics.

India required to clock under 3:11.88s to go past Kenya and move into one of the two spots available through the world rankings.

Final results of the 4x400m mixed relay at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Panchkula on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFI/ YouTube Screenshot

India fielded two teams - Team A comprised Anas, Jyothika, Ajmal and Kiran while B had T. Santhosh Kumar, R. Vithya Ramraj, Amoj Jacob and Subha Venkatesan - with Sri Lanka and Maldives being the other national quartets.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Delhi state teams filled the rest of the lanes.

India B clocked 3:14.22s, a whisker away from the previous National Record of 3:14.12s set earlier this year at the Asian Relay Championships in Bangkok, Thailand where the team comprised Ajmal, Jyothika, Amoj and Subha.