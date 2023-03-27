Indian Grand Prix 2, Athletics: Archana pips Hima Das to claim sprint double

Tamil Nadu’s Archana Suseendran defeated Hima Das in the 100m final and made the most of the Assam sprinter’s disqualification in the 200m to claim a double gold in the AFI Indian Grand Prix 2 here on Monday.

Archana won the 100m in 11.52 seconds, 0.22 seconds ahead of Hima, and the 200m in 23.21 seconds.

The 24-year-old Muhammed Ajmal clocked a sub-47 second time this season, improving on the 46.90 seconds that helped him to win the AFI National 400m Championships title earlier this month.

Also Read Top athletes return for Indian Grand Prix-2

Jinson Johnson showed no signs of rustiness in his first competitive race in nearly a year as he comfortably won the men’s 1500m.

Jinson ran a perfectly paced race to clock 3:44.52s. Jinson stalked Rahul, who set the early pace, for major part of the race and took the lead at the curve and pulled away to finish 10 metres ahead of others.

Jinson, who had set a target of 3.45s, for the event was pleased with his performance.

Mohammed Anas, who is also on a comeback trail, strode comfortably to win the men’s 200m in 21.54s. Hassan Saaid (Maldives), who gave an initial fight to Anas, faded away at the finish and came second in 21.61s.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor lived up to his billing as he won the men’s shot put, clearing 19.76m in his second attempt.

The Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Eldhose Paul was the only triple jumper to cross 16 meters as he won the event in 16.27m. U. Karthik (15.80m) and Abdulla Aboobacker (15.77m) finished second and third.

The AFI Indian Grands Prix 3 and 4 will be held in Bengaluru on April 10 and 15.

-With inputs from PTI