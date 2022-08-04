Athletics

Johannes Vetter to skip all competitions this year

The javelin thrower says his shoulder is recovering well and that he will be “100 percent ready” for next season.

Johannes Vetter did not take part in the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Johannes Vetter did not take part in the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. | Photo Credit: AFP

Javelin thrower Johannes Vetter has ruled out competing in any tournament for the rest of the year. The German, however, says his should is recovering well and that he will be “100 percent ready” for next season.

He wrote on Twitter and Instagram: “Hey everyone, there are good and bad news. Bad ones first, I will not compete at Europeans or any other competition this year. Nevertheless, my shoulder is feeling better and the therapy is paying off so that I will be 100 percent ready for next season.

“Thank you for your outstanding support, and all your messages, and keeping your fingers crossed at all times. I will be back.”

