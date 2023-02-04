Jyothi Yarraji sets new national record in 60m hurdles, finishes 2nd in France meet

Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji clocked 8.17 seconds in the final of the 60m hurdles at the Elite Indoor Track Miramas meeting in Metropole, France, on Friday night to improve her National Record (NR) from her previous best of 8.18s, which she clocked in the heat.

This was the third time she has broken NR (8.20, 8.18, 8.17) this season.

The 23-year-old Indian finished second behind Cyprus’ Dafni Georgiou, who also clocked 8.17s but won the meet due to a faster reaction (0.145) time.

The third-place holder, Sacha Alessandrini of France, finished with a timing of 8.20s.

Jyothi, from Andhra Pradesh, is currently warming herself up for the next week’s Asian Indoor Athletics Championship (February 10-12) in Astana, Kazakhstan.