Shot-putter Karanveer Singh left out of Asian Championships after testing positive

Shot putter Karanveer Singh has been left out of the Asian athletics championships-bound Indian squad after returning a positive test for a banned substance.

An Athletics Federation of India (AFI) source confirmed the positive result even as details regarding it were not available.

A coach accompanying the Indian athletes said Karanveer, who was third with a throw of 19.05m in the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May and was second with a throw of 19.78m in the Inter-state championships in Bhubaneswar last month, would not be travelling to Bangkok to take part in the Asian championships. “He is on leave,” said the coach.

Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who won the gold medals in Ranchi and Bhubaneswar (where he bettered his own Asian mark by hurling the iron ball to 21.77m), will be the lone Indian male shot putter in the continental event to be held in the Thailand capital from July 12 to 16.