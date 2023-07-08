MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shot-putter Karanveer Singh left out of Asian Championships after testing positive

An Athletics Federation of India (AFI) source confirmed Karanveer Singh’s positive result.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 19:44 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Karanveer Singh has been left out of the Asian Athletics Championships Indian squad. (File Photo) 
Karanveer Singh has been left out of the Asian Athletics Championships Indian squad. (File Photo)  | Photo Credit: AFI
infoIcon

Karanveer Singh has been left out of the Asian Athletics Championships Indian squad. (File Photo)  | Photo Credit: AFI

Shot putter Karanveer Singh has been left out of the Asian athletics championships-bound Indian squad after returning a positive test for a banned substance.

An Athletics Federation of India (AFI) source confirmed the positive result even as details regarding it were not available.

A coach accompanying the Indian athletes said Karanveer, who was third with a throw of 19.05m in the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May and was second with a throw of 19.78m in the Inter-state championships in Bhubaneswar last month, would not be travelling to Bangkok to take part in the Asian championships. “He is on leave,” said the coach.

READ | After battling injury, COVID-19, Johnson heads to Asian Championships in Bangkok

Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who won the gold medals in Ranchi and Bhubaneswar (where he bettered his own Asian mark by hurling the iron ball to 21.77m), will be the lone Indian male shot putter in the continental event to be held in the Thailand capital from July 12 to 16.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karanveer Singh /

Asian Athletics Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shot-putter Karanveer Singh left out of Asian Championships after testing positive
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. AIFF Club Licensing Committee meets at Football House
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 3, Live Score: Rain delays play; Inspection after Tea; Weather forecast updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, July 8
    Team Sportstar
  5. Cavendish’s Tour record hopes brought to an end as Briton crashes out
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Shot-putter Karanveer Singh left out of Asian Championships after testing positive
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Asian Athletics Championships: Karanveer Singh left out of India squad amid doping claim
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. ‘Sky’s the limit’ for 800m world champion Athing Mu
    AFP
  4. After battling injury, COVID-19, Johnson heads to Asian Championships in Bangkok
    Stan Rayan
  5. Kenyan record-breaker Faith Kipyegon plans double at world championships in Budapest
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shot-putter Karanveer Singh left out of Asian Championships after testing positive
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. AIFF Club Licensing Committee meets at Football House
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 3, Live Score: Rain delays play; Inspection after Tea; Weather forecast updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, July 8
    Team Sportstar
  5. Cavendish’s Tour record hopes brought to an end as Briton crashes out
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment