Kenyan record-breaker Faith Kipyegon plans double at world championships in Budapest

The 29-year-old smashed the world records in both events in June, running 3:49.11 in the 1,500m in Florence, and seven days later an explosive 14:05.20 in her 5,000m debut race at the Paris Diamond League.

Published : Jul 07, 2023 19:39 IST , NAIROBI - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon competes during the women’s 5000m final at the national trials for the World Athletics Championships at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.
Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon competes during the women’s 5000m final at the national trials for the World Athletics Championships at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi. | Photo Credit: AFP
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon competes during the women's 5000m final at the national trials for the World Athletics Championships at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Kenya’s record-breaking running star Faith Kipyegon confirmed on Friday she will go for a 1,500m-5,000m double at the world championships in Budapest next month.

The 29-year-old smashed the world records in both events in June, running 3:49.11 in the 1,500m in Florence, and seven days later an explosive 14:05.20 in her 5,000m debut race at the Paris Diamond League.

Meet Arshia Goswami: The eight-year-old who lifts weights for fun

Kipyegon was back in sparkling form again on Friday when she clinched victory in the women’s 5,000m at the Kenyan trials for the world championships taking place in the Hungarian capital in August.

“I didn’t expect to win the 5,000m here today, as I did in Paris, but I did and I am happy about it,” said Kipyegon, who clocked a time of 14:53.90, ahead of Lilian Kasait and Margaret Chelimo.

“The 1,500m remains my favourite event but I am doing very well in the 5,000m. So I am going to double up in both the 1,500m and 5,000m in Budapest,” she said.

The last Kenyan athlete to double up at the world athletics championships was Vivian Cheruiyot, who won gold medals in the 5,000m and 10,000m in Daegu, South Korea in 2011.

Kipyegon, considered the greatest ever women’s 1,500m runner, won gold in the discipline at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
