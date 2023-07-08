MagazineBuy Print

Asian Athletics Championships: Karanveer Singh left out of India squad amid doping claim

Even as an Athletics Federation of India (AFI) source, as well as a social media post, claimed that Karanveer returned a positive result, details were not available to support these claims.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 15:03 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Karanveer Singh has been left out of the Asian Athletics Championships Indian squad. (File Photo)
Karanveer Singh has been left out of the Asian Athletics Championships Indian squad. (File Photo)
infoIcon

Karanveer Singh has been left out of the Asian Athletics Championships Indian squad. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AFI

Amid claims of Karanveer Singh testing positive for a banned substance, the shot putter has been left out of the Asian Athletics Championships Indian squad.

Even as an Athletics Federation of India (AFI) source, as well as a social media post, claimed that Karanveer returned a positive result, details were not available to support these claims.

A coach accompanying the Indian athletes confirmed that Karanveer, who was third with a throw of 19.05m in the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May and was second with a throw of 19.78m in the Inter-state championships in Bhubaneswar last month, would not be travelling to Bangkok to take part in the Asian championships.

“He is on leave,” said the coach, without elaborating what led to Karanveer’s absence from an important event.

Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who won the gold medals in Ranchi and Bhubaneswar (where he bettered his own Asian mark by hurling the iron ball to 21.77m), will be the lone Indian male shot putter in the continental event to be held in the Thailand capital from July 12 to 16.

