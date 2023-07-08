MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2022: Swimming federation announces 36-member Indian squad for aquatics disciplines

The squad has been picked up following the conclusion of the National Swimming Championship, held in Hyderabad on July 2 to 5., which served as the trials for the athletes.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 11:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sajan Prakash of Kerala sets a new National Games record in men’s 200m medley and won gold in 400m freestyle at the 36th National Games in Rajkot on 7 October 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Sajan Prakash of Kerala sets a new National Games record in men's 200m medley and won gold in 400m freestyle at the 36th National Games in Rajkot on 7 October 2022. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Sajan Prakash of Kerala sets a new National Games record in men’s 200m medley and won gold in 400m freestyle at the 36th National Games in Rajkot on 7 October 2022. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday announced a 36-member Indian squad for the aquatics disciplines of the Asian Games 2022, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

The squad has been picked up following the conclusion of the National Swimming Championship, held in Hyderabad on July 2 to 5., which served as the trials for the athletes.

The swimming team is comprised of 21 members, which included star swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj.

The diving team has featured Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi and Heman London Singh.

The federation has also announced a 13-member squad for the men’s water polo competition. However, SFI has not revealed the full details of the squad yet.

The swimming events will take place at the Hangzhou Sports Park Aquatics Centre.

Swimming squad:
Aneesh Gowda, Advait Page, Aryan Nehra, Anand AS, Kushagra Rawat, Likith SP, Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Tanish George Matthew, Utkarsh Satosh Patil, Vishal Grewal, Virdhawal Khade, Anannya Nayak, Dinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramachandran, Linyesha AK, Maana Patel, Nina Venkatesh, Palak Joshi, Shivangi Sarma, Vritti Agarwal
Diving squad
Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi, Heman London Singh

