Asian Games 2022: Swimming federation announces 36-member Indian squad for aquatics disciplines

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday announced a 36-member Indian squad for the aquatics disciplines of the Asian Games 2022, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

The squad has been picked up following the conclusion of the National Swimming Championship, held in Hyderabad on July 2 to 5., which served as the trials for the athletes.

The swimming team is comprised of 21 members, which included star swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj.

The diving team has featured Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi and Heman London Singh.

The federation has also announced a 13-member squad for the men’s water polo competition. However, SFI has not revealed the full details of the squad yet.

The swimming events will take place at the Hangzhou Sports Park Aquatics Centre.