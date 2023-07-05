MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Swimming Nationals 2023, Day 4: Aryan, Dhinidhi, Palak, Lineysha, Nina create new National Record

Aryan Nehra of Gujarat, ‘who won the best male swimmer award’, broke yet another National Record, this time in the men’s 400m medley event at the National Swimming Championship in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 17:02 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Aryan Nehra in action.
Aryan Nehra in action. | Photo Credit: Aryan Nehra | Twitter
infoIcon

Aryan Nehra in action. | Photo Credit: Aryan Nehra | Twitter

Aryan Nehra of Gujarat, ‘who won the best male swimmer’, broke yet another National Record, this time in the men’s 400m medley event at the National Swimming Championship in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Aryan overwrote the previous record of 4:30.13 set by Rehan Poncha in 2019, with a time of 4:25.62.

13-year-old Dhinidhi Desinghu from Karnataka, erased the previous national record by more than a second, clocking 2:04.24 to win gold in the 200m freestyle.

READ | Swimming Nationals 2023, Day 3: Suvana breaks women’s 50m backstroke National Record

In the 200m backstroke, Palak Joshi of Maharashtra swam a record breaking 2:18.90 to break a seven year old record of 2:19.30 set by Maana Patel.

Karnataka’s Lineysha A K erased yet another NR with her timing of 1:12.67 in the 100m breaststroke. She won the best female swimmer award, for her performance and records. Her fellow teammate Nina Venkatesh broke the 100m butterfly national record clocking 1:02.51. Writing over a record set by Astha Choudhury in 2022.

Aryan also broke the men’s 1500m, 800m and 400m freestyle event and has already booked his Asian Games 2022 and World Championships 2023 spot for the men’s 800m and 1500m freestyle.

Karnataka bagged the men’s and women’s team championship. Obviously, they bagged the overall championships as well.

Related Topics

Aryan Nehra /

National Swimming Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023: Stokes wants to ‘move on’ from Bairstow furore
    AFP
  2. Swimming Nationals 2023, Day 4: Aryan, Dhinidhi, Palak, Lineysha, Nina create new National Record
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen signs Germany forward Jonas Hofmann from rival Borussia Monchengladbach
    AP
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023 semifinal: Kaverappa stars for South with fifer before North fights back
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Forest Green’s Dingley becomes first woman to manage pro English men’s team
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. Swimming Nationals 2023, Day 4: Aryan, Dhinidhi, Palak, Lineysha, Nina create new National Record
    Team Sportstar
  2. Swimming Nationals 2023, Day 3: Suvana breaks women’s 50m backstroke National Record
    Team Sportstar
  3. Swimming Nationals 2023 Day 2: Hashika, Anannya break National Records
    Team Sportstar
  4. Swimming Nationals 2023: Maana, Aryan, Lineysha, Nina break National Records
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ledecky wins US 1,500m free title in sixth-fastest time ever
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023: Stokes wants to ‘move on’ from Bairstow furore
    AFP
  2. Swimming Nationals 2023, Day 4: Aryan, Dhinidhi, Palak, Lineysha, Nina create new National Record
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen signs Germany forward Jonas Hofmann from rival Borussia Monchengladbach
    AP
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023 semifinal: Kaverappa stars for South with fifer before North fights back
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Forest Green’s Dingley becomes first woman to manage pro English men’s team
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment