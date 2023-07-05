Swimming Nationals 2023, Day 4: Aryan, Dhinidhi, Palak, Lineysha, Nina create new National Record

Aryan Nehra of Gujarat, ‘who won the best male swimmer’, broke yet another National Record, this time in the men’s 400m medley event at the National Swimming Championship in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Aryan overwrote the previous record of 4:30.13 set by Rehan Poncha in 2019, with a time of 4:25.62.

13-year-old Dhinidhi Desinghu from Karnataka, erased the previous national record by more than a second, clocking 2:04.24 to win gold in the 200m freestyle.

In the 200m backstroke, Palak Joshi of Maharashtra swam a record breaking 2:18.90 to break a seven year old record of 2:19.30 set by Maana Patel.

Karnataka’s Lineysha A K erased yet another NR with her timing of 1:12.67 in the 100m breaststroke. She won the best female swimmer award, for her performance and records. Her fellow teammate Nina Venkatesh broke the 100m butterfly national record clocking 1:02.51. Writing over a record set by Astha Choudhury in 2022.

Aryan also broke the men’s 1500m, 800m and 400m freestyle event and has already booked his Asian Games 2022 and World Championships 2023 spot for the men’s 800m and 1500m freestyle.

Karnataka bagged the men’s and women’s team championship. Obviously, they bagged the overall championships as well.