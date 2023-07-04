Swimming Nationals 2023, Day 3: Asian Games qualifier Aryan breaks men’s 1500m freestyle National Record

Aryan Nehra of Gujarat broke the men’s 1500m freestyle national record on day 3 of the National Swimming Championship in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Aryan, who swam a timing of 15:29.76 broke the record set by Kushagra Rawat in Banglore in 2021 to win gold. Coincidentally, Kushagram the previous record holder came second to win silver with a time of 15:45.62.
Earlier, Aryan broke the national record for the men’s 800m and 400m freestyle.
More to follow...
